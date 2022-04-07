Top 5 East End Family & Kids Events: April 8–13, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore our top five East End events for kids and family fun this week, April 8–13, 2022 — and don’t forget to check our list of 10 reliable venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

If you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts from now through Easter Sunday, April 17.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Buzz of the Honeybees

Friday, April 8, 4–5 p.m.

Come see what all the buzz is about with this fun, interactive program for kiddos in grades K–5. Little ones will taste some honey, take a picture with a bee suit on and even help a beekeeper name his 12 queens.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Egg Mania with the Southampton Youth Association

Saturday, April 9, 9–11 a.m.

Your little bunny won’t want to miss this event presented by the Southampton Youth Association at the Southampton History Museum. They will enjoy crafts, games, an egg hunt and even a visit from the Easter Bunny himself!

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Take It and Make It: Parachute Animals or Easter Eggs

Monday, April 10–Saturday, April 16

Kiddos in grades K–3 can pop on over to the Westhampton Free Library, where they can pick up a take-and-make craft and bring it home. They can also take a photo of the finished product and email it to [email protected]

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

How to Draw a Bunny

Tuesday, April 12, 4 p.m.

Your little one in grades 1–5 can hop on over to the Rogers Memorial Library for a class on drawing a springtime bunny. Pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Life On Other Planets

Wednesday, April 13, 4:30–8 p.m.

Your little learner in grades K–4 can join the Southampton Youth Bureau’s Discovery Team for a STEAM session about life on other planets. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $50 for residents and $60 for non-residents.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park in Southampton Village, where parents will appreciate soft playground flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little spring chickens over to Amber Waves Farm, where they can enjoy over 350 varieties of fresh-cut veggies, herbs and flowers. The Market Café offers seasonal options made with fresh veggies and fruits.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm Preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/downs-farm-preserve

Eckart’s Luncheonette

If you’re out and about for a Hamptons spring day, take your little ones over to Eckart’s Luncheonette, where breakfast and lunch are always available. Your juniors can enjoy burgers, omelets and chocolate pancakes to their hearts’ delight. And make sure to save room for an old-fashioned milkshake for dessert.

162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach 631-288-9491, sites.google.com/view/eckartsluncheonette

Herrick Park

Located right in the heart of East Hampton Village, Herrick Park offers beautiful tennis courts and playgrounds. There are also athletic fields for playing baseball and a gazebo.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-4130, easthamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/herrick-park-6

Long Island Aquarium

You and your little guppy can swim on over to the Long Island Aquarium, where you’ll enjoy stunning indoor and outdoor exhibits of butterflies, reptiles and, of course, our slippery marine friends. Discounts are available for seniors and kiddos.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under age 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for a day of movement and fun. Check out their website for open play sessions where kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like Fluffer Nutter and Lemon Ricotta Pancake.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.