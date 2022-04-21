Top 5 East End Family & Kids Events: April 22–27, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore our top five East End events and activities for kids and family fun this week, April 22–27, 2022 — and don’t miss our list of 10 go-to, all-ages venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Tiny Food Party

Friday, April 22, 2–3 p.m.

Your little gourmet ages 12 and up won’t want to miss this chance to try lots of scrumptious treats that have been shrunken down so you can sample more options! The program will take place in person at the Shelter Island Library.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Saturday Camp at the Green School

Saturday, April 23, 9 a.m.–noon, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Your little one ages 3–10 can enjoy a fun day of play at the Green School. Activities include animal feeding, free play and art and nature projects. The camp is held rain or shine.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/197648

Glass Mosaic Sun Catchers

Saturday, April 23, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Your child age 3–4 will enjoy coloring and shaping a sun catcher made out of pieces of glass tesserae glued to a clear backing of plexiglass. The cost is $25.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Be a Techie!

Saturday, April 23, 1 p.m.

Join iCAMP at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for this special workshop where you’ll learn about programming robots, flying drones and engineering challenges. The event is open to 12 kiddos ages 6–9.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-0990, stlukeseasthampton.org

Comedy Classes at Flanders Youth Center

Tuesday, April 27, 4–5:30 p.m.

Your little funny one in grades 3–8 can hone their craft at the Flanders Youth Center with Dr. Bernie Furshpan of the NY Hysterical Society. Participants will learn how to write jokes and funny stories as well as build confidence on stage. There is a $20 registration fee.

655 Flander Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little spring chickens over to Amber Waves Farm, where they can enjoy over 350 varieties of fresh-cut veggies, herbs and flowers. The Market Cafe offers seasonal options made with fresh veggies and fruits.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/downs-farm-preserve

Long Island Aquarium

You and your little guppy can swim on over to the Long Island Aquarium, where you’ll enjoy stunning indoor and outdoor exhibits of butterflies, reptiles and of course, our slippery marine friends. Discounts are available for seniors and kiddos.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican food will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Mashashimuet Park

This Sag Harbor park is known for its fine picnicking area, playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. You’ll also enjoy tennis, kite-flying and bird watching under the inspiring Hamptons sun.

395 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-613-7719, mashashimuetpark.org

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

This Hamptons favorite is open year-round, with an extensive flower selection for spring. Your kiddos will also enjoy a market will all of their favorite fresh goods, including apples, peaches and maple syrup.

1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Ogdens Brook Trail

When you’re out and about in Montauk, you’ve got to check out Ogdens Brook Trail. Kiddos can check out a variety of tree species as well as a mountain-like stream into wetlands.

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-688-3781, parks.ny.gov/documents/parks/MontaukPointTrailMap.pdf

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under age ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for a day of movement and fun. Check out their website for open play sessions where kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Tick Tock Mini-Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.