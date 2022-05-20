Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head up to the North Fork for days and nights of fun, exciting, enriching and entertaining events and activities this week, May 21–25, 2022. See what’s happening and plan accordingly!

LIVE SHOWS

Erin Chase at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, May 21, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy, acoustic sounds of Erin Chase while sipping on some bubbly at Pindar Vineyards. This month’s music will be hosted on the breezy deck.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

TJ Brown at Osprey’s Dominion

Sunday, May 22, 1–4 p.m.

Take in some soft rock and country music from the 1960s to the present at Osprey’s Dominion, where you’ll enjoy delicious, chilled wine while sitting at lovely tables with umbrellas.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Horse and Farm Walking Tour

Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Enjoy a hands-on walking tour of Spirit’s Promise Rescue that includes horses, cows, goats, chickens and pigs. The cost is $15 and you’ll need to bring a photo ID.

2746 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Guided Brewery & Vineyard Bike Tour

Saturday & Sunday, May 21 & 22, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Call ahead to book your fabulous bike tour of the cultivated North Fork. This tour includes professional guidance through the area, privileged access to vineyards and unlimited non-alcoholic beverages. You’ll also enjoy olive oil and vinegar tastings as well as access to local farm stands.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Fleece & Fiber Festival

Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Take your whole family for a beautiful Hamptons day out at the Hallockville Museum Farm. You’ll enjoy crafts, animals and fiber-oriented tours of the Hallock Homestead. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

6036 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Claudio’s AFLOAT USA Magazine Launch

Saturday, May 21, noon–5:30 p.m.

Jet on over to Claudio’s of Greenport to celebrate the second publishing year of AFLOAT USA magazine, which is quickly becoming a trusted Hamptons resource for boaters. You’ll enjoy fresh seafood, a boat show and aquaculture events. The event is free to the public but VIP tickets are available in advance.

111 Main Street, Greenport. aquaverseusa.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS ON THE NORTH FORK

Invitation to the Opera

Wednesday, May 25, 1:30–4 p.m.

You’re invited to the opera at the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you’ll view an HD full-length production of La Boheme from Met Opera On-Demand streamed online and shown in the large meeting room downstairs.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Spring is Seriously Delish Food Festival with Chef Rob

Wednesday, May 25, 6:30 p.m.

Ring in spring with some of your favorite recipes from Chef Rob on Facebook live, including Guacamole and Colored Tomato Salad with Lime, Baltimore Lump Crabcakes and Rhubarb and Strawberry Crisp. Advanced registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Nightswimming: An Experience

Saturday, May 21, 6–9 p.m.

Matchbook Distilling Co. hosts a one-night-only exhibition of Estefany Molina’s unique body of work “Nightswimming” — described as a meditation on transience and connection through the vulnerability of the subject, using the night, sea and time as both visual concepts and technical devices. The exhibition features a series of 3′ x 3′ lightboxes throughout the distillery.

230 Corwin Street, Greenport. estefanymolina.com/nightswimming

Hearts & Souls

On view through May 22

Don’t miss your last weekend to view this important exhibition featuring the work of over twenty artists. A portion of the sales will go to support a globally recognized organization benefiting those in need as a result of the war in Ukraine.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5208, williamris.com

