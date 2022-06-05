5 Reasons Not to Miss Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons on June 9

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s here! It’s finally here! The kickoff to the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet hits the East End on Thursday, June 9 from 7–10 p.m. — this is Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons. For those unfamiliar with the popular event, here are five reason why you can’t bear to miss this summer culinary experience.

5 Reasons to Attend Chefs of the Hamptons

1. The first thing to note is the location: EHP Resort & Marina, where you’re guaranteed to witness spectacular views of a stunning sunset over East Hampton. And for the first time, the event will be a walk-around party where guests can take in not only the views but whichever dishes and drinks spark their curiosity and make their tastebuds sing.

2. Another exciting first for Chefs of the Hamptons is host Rocco DiSpirito, a healthy lifestyle guru, James Beard award-winning chef and acclaimed author of 13 books, including five New York Times bestsellers. He is known for his inspiring weight loss story and has dedicated his life to proving that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive.

3. As is Dan’s Taste tradition, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), which raises funds that are available through a grant process to support the work of East End nonprofits. So as you’re having the time of your life, you’re making someone else’s life better, too.

4. The libations will be flowing on June 9! Guests will enjoy Blue Moon, Corona, LaCroix, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, White Claw, craft cocktails and wines from local wineries. It all pairs oh so well with the incredible dishes prepared by East End chefs.

5. The incredible lineup of chefs includes those leading the kitchens at EHP Resort & Marina, Gurney’s Resorts, Calissa, Serafina, Crash Cantina, Rooted Montauk, Sel Rrose, Shock Ice Cream, Naturally Good Foods & Cafe, Carissa’s Bakery, Old Stove Pub, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, Manna at Lobster Inn, Union Sushi & Steak, Newlight Breadworks and PopUpBagels. You can’t afford to miss a lineup this sweet!

For tickets and more info on Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons and all this summer’s Dan’s Taste 2022 events, visit DansTaste.com.