Food Seen: Greenport Dining, Duryea’s Rosé & More

Check out the fantastic dining in Greenport on the North Fork, get the scoop on Dan’s Rosé Soirée, taste Duryea’s new rosé, summer happy hour at Manna at Lobster Inn and more foodie bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Greenport is one of the most visually arresting places on Long Island. Sitting on the banks of the Peconic River, the village was once a major business hub for the oyster and whaling industries, maritime construction and the railroad system. Now, it serves as a peaceful summertime escape for visitors and locals alike. Many a delicious meal can be had here.

GREENPORT DINING

Claudio’s Waterfront offers beautiful dockside dining, and live music can be heard on its wharf every weekend. It’s one of the best spots for North Fork oysters and lobster and the two harbor side bars serve great summery cocktails such as Ultimate Mudslide and Claudio’s Cocktail.

Speaking of oysters, The Frisky Oyster is a must-stop for any lover of the bivalve mollusk. They can be ordered raw with a coconut mignonette or Friskafella style: Oysters Rockefeller with spinach, chipotle and parmesan aioli. Each dish consists of the freshest local ingredients and can be complimented by a bottle on the local and international wine menus.

1943 Pizza Bar was not founded in 1943. It’s named that because that’s the year that pizza, as we know it today, was born. The pizzeria makes great New Haven-style pizzas, and be sure to check out the creative weekly specials menu. If you’re looking for a late-night bite, 1943 closes at 10 p.m. on Fridays and the weekends.

Lucharitos Taqueria & Tequila Bar on Main Street serves over 50 kinds of the namesake drink. Fresh fruit is juiced and puréed daily for their delicious specialty margaritas. Wing fans will be more than content at Lucharitos; the Bourbon chili and adobo lime varieties are tangy delights.

Fortino’s Tavern is located on the Preston’s dock in the heart of Greenport village. The eatery — which offers wonderful food, tasty libations and to-die-for bay views — somehow flies under the radar. Chef Mike Fortino cooks unique interpretations of classic dishes, such as duck confit tostado, veal saltimbocca and chicken “under a brick.”

Last but not least, you’re going to want an ice cream after a day exploring Greenport. Look no further than Greenport Creamery. The homemade ice cream and hand-spun shakes parlor serves 20 varieties of ice cream, sherbert and frozen yogurt. New arrivals include Peach Perfect Sherbet, Cookie Madness and Cotton Candy Cloud.

MORE FOODIE NEWS

Dan’s Rosé Soirée, a classic Dan’s Taste event, will take place on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $195 for VIP. Rosé wines from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and the world will be showcasing their creations. The event feature tasting bites from the region’s top chefs paired with over a dozen local and international rosé wines. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations including All For The East End (AFTEE), that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

Duryea’s has announced the release of their exclusive 2021 private label rosé. Crafted by Chateau Saint-Maur in Provence, the exclusive blend is the perfect complement to a waterside seafood meal at Duryea’s. Tasting notes are as follows: A pale, clear, brilliant, salmon rosé. An appetizing nose with notes of red fruits, such as gariguette strawberries. This cuvée is smooth on the palate dominated by strawberry and grapefruit. Long and refreshing finish. The private label rosé is only available at Duryea’s locations in Montauk and Orient Point, and sister restaurant Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor. Available by the glass, bottle, magnum and three-liter.

The 1770 House on Main Street in East Hampton is offering a seasonal three-course prix fixe tasting menu for $85. Choose between two appetizers and a main course — there are some optional add-ons for appetizers, dessert and wine. First course offers an asparagus tart, chilled sweet pea soup, Napa cabbage hearts salad, yellowfin tuna Tiradito and spicy Montauk fluke tartare. North African-spiced quail, fusilli cacio e pepe, Shelter Island pork and clam gyoza, and seared Hudson Valley foie gras. Mains include halibut, za’atar-spiced swordfish, chicken piccata, braised California rabbit and roast prime filet. There are other options and selections, too. Desserts are $12. Reservations are suggested. The restaurant is open nightly at 5:30 p.m.

Waterfront dining spot, Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town has launched a Summer Happy Hour. Offered Sunday through Thursday from 3–6 p.m. at the bar or in the lounge area, Summer Happy Hour offers a select menu of snacks along with drink specials including $8 house wine, $5 draft beers and $8 frozen margaritas. Happy Hour snacks specials are as follows: Buck a Shuck oysters $2; ceviche $10; edamame $3; deviled eggs $4; pretzel $6; baked clams $7; burger $10; falafel burger $8 and a cod sandwich $8!

In case you missed it, Citarella in Southampton has added a dry-aging case giving shoppers the chance to view the progress as the beef ages over a 21-day span. The 10-foot-high case can hold up to 600 pounds of meat.

Elaia Estiatorio has debuted Santorini Sundays which features a DJ and late-night specials from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett is now open every day but Tuesday. Look for pasta, pizza, Sicilian sashimi, meatballs, lasagnas, parms and mafaldini scampi.

And finally, happy 10th birthday to Hampton Bays’ Cowfish!

Food Quote: “I waited at the counter of a white restaurant for 11 years. When it finally integrated, they didn’t have what I wanted!” ~ comedian, Dick Gregory

