Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: June 4–5

Summer in the Hamptons is underway, and events and activities abound! Check out these fun things to do this weekend, June 4–5, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Spring Fling Music Festival

Saturday, June 4, 2–9 p.m.

Ring in the warm weather with this fabulous live music festival featuring some of the East End’s most popular bands, including Gene Casey & The Loan Sharks, The HooDoo Loungers and The Skofflaws. The event will take place rain or shine at The Clubhouse.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-466-2768, clubhousehamptons.com

Who Are Those Guys at Tiki Joe’s

Saturday, June 4, 4–7 p.m.

Soak in the Americana, blues, country and folk-inspired sounds of Who Are Those Guys at Tiki Joe’s, where you can enjoy plenty of fresh bites and cocktails to keep you rockin’.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. tikijoesbeachclub.com

Robert Hill Band at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, June 4, 4 p.m.

Bring your blankets and sunscreen and enjoy live music until sunset at Wöffer Estate. Wines and ciders by the glass and bottle, as well as food items, will be available for purchase.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

Kenny G at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Saturday, June 4, 8–11 p.m.

Saxophonist Kenny G topped the charts in the mid-1980s with his haunting jazz renditions of classics and originals. His album sold 12 million copies and the track “Forever in Love” won a Grammy. This event is sponsored by Donna and Marvin Schwartz.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Hello Brooklyn at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, June 4, 10:30 p.m.

Enjoy this fantastic band playing all of your favorite hits at The Stephen Talkhouse, an old Hamptons home that was converted into a popular bar and music venue.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Windfall

Sunday, June 5, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this special comedy directed by Jason Alexander about five office workers in Ohio who work under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. Tickets range from $50 to $125.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, my.baystreet.org

A Doll’s House, Part 2 Presented by the Hampton Theatre Company

Thursdays–Sundays Through June 12

Don’t miss this engaging and surprising play that revisits the central characters of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 original. Part 2 explores what life is like 15 years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her family life.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Montauk Point Electric Bike Tour

Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m.

Meet at the Montauk LIRR Station to get fitted for your e-bike before pedaling over to the Fort Hill Overlook, where you’ll enjoy impressive views of Montauk, Gardiners Island and the Atlantic Ocean. Camp Hero State Park and the Montauk Point Lighthouse are also part of the fun.

1 Fort Pond Road, Montauk. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

East Hampton Village Spring Festival

Saturday–Sunday, June 4–5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get out and embrace the sun at Herrick Park, where you’ll enjoy food trucks, a small business market, live music, an art exhibition, car show features and a summer camp showcase.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonchamber.com/east-hampton-spring-festival-weekend

First Annual Hamptons Pickleball Classic

Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5, Starting at 8 a.m.

Get moving in the Hamptons with this round-robin skill tournament featuring raffles, vendors and lots of fun. Spectators are welcome to bring chairs and leashed pets.

88 Argonne Road, Hampton Bays. 631-255-4475, aroundthepostpickleball.com

Hampton Flea Market

Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Fly on over to the Southampton History Museum for this fantastic day featuring music, food trucks and shopping. You’ll find plenty of one-of-a-kind goods with lots of sustainable options.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Sunday, June 5, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sample the wares of local artisans and growers, including things like handmade butter, fresh granola and hot sauce. Enjoy the market on Sundays throughout the summer at Agawam Park.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

The Trifecta Strategy of Ease, Strength and Flow With JBYoga

Saturday, June 4, 3:30–5 p.m.

Join Jessica Bellofatto of JBYoga as you enjoy inspirational posing, flexing and stretching. Yoga is known for its ability to improve strength, balance, heart health and weight loss.

39 Windmill Lane, Southampton. jbyoga.com

Shabbat Morning Service

Saturday, June 4, 10–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this special time of worship with song and prayer at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

E-Waste Recycling at the Rogers Memorial Library

Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.

Bring your old laptops, servers, tablets and cell phones to the Rogers Memorial Library, where they will be collected to get recycled by Electronic Waste Recycling Inc. Loose batteries and appliances will not be accepted. No registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Hampton Bays Beautification Association 2022 Garden Party

Saturday, June 4, noon

Join the HBBA for their 36th annual Garden Party Fundraiser and Famous Auction. Included in your ticket are a buffet lunch, an alcoholic beverage, unlimited soft drinks and dessert.

373 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-723-2234, hbba.net

Siobhan Phillips at Canio’s Books

Saturday, June 4, 3 p.m.

Join Siobhan Phillips, author of Benefit, for a special book signing. The book is a stunning tale of a student from a modest background who explores the deep waters of elite academic life.

290 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-4926, canios.wordpress.com

All Against Abuse Benefit For The Retreat

Saturday, June 4, 6–8 p.m.

Enjoy this gala celebration and auction at The Church to raise money for The Retreat, which provides safety, shelter and a hotline for victims of domestic abuse. You can also donate on The Retreat’s website.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-329-4398, e.givesmart.com/events/pVU

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

A Flight of Fine Art Featuring Markus Klinko

On view through June 5

Don’t miss your last weekend to view photos of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and David Bowie. Art deco, underwater photography and abstract are also part of the beauty and diversity that make this a great way to welcome summer.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

The Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018

On view through July 10

Celebrate six decades of Jasper Johns’ work, including intaglio, lithography, screen printing and lead relief. This exhibition recycles key motifs that include the American flag, numerals and the English alphabet.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Art in the Gardens

On view through September

Enjoy art in the beautiful summer breeze at LongHouse Reserve, where you’ll view sculptures by artists like Yoko Ono, Daniel Arsham, Stephen and William Ladd and Prune Nourry. The gallery is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays by timed ticket reservations.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond