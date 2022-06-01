Hamptons Faves: A ‘Who’s Who’ of Local Love for the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ever wonder what is Christie Brinkley‘s favorite aspect of living in the Hamptons? Or what’s Don Lemon‘s favorite East End beach? Read on to find out!

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY: Supermodel, actress, entrepreneur, artist, author, Bellissima Organic Prosecco partner, SBLI Beauty

Favorite thing about living in the Hamptons

“The inlet waterfront places to explore … I don’t know any other place that offers such a craggy shoreline with beautiful beaches and bays and secret little coves. The water is just spectacular here.”

DON LEMON: Television journalist, host of CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, author of This Is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism

Favorite beach

“(My husband Tim Malone and I) love to go to Peter’s Pond at the end of the Rocky Road (in Sagaponack). And lots of sunsets on Long Beach (in Sag Harbor).”

Favorite causes out east

“We love Heart of the Hamptons. I’ve been doing stuff for The Retreat because Joy (Behar) pulled me in, and it’s a fantastic cause. And our three dogs are from Southampton Animal Shelter—Tim (Malone) and I love them so much.”

JOY BEHAR: Co-host ABC’s The View, comedian, playwright of Crisis in Queens, a staged reading at Guild Hall on September 3 and 4.

Favorite farmstand

“I love Babinski’s (in Water Mill) and Harry’s (the Fairview Farm Stand in Bridgehampton). Bought two duck breasts at Harry’s last week—delicious and so easy to cook.”

Favorite causes out east

“I support The Retreat (in Bridgehampton). This year, I contributed to the Jon Bon Jovi Food Bank (the JBJ Soul Kitchen) instead of sending Christmas presents to staff at The View.”

—The Retreat’s All Against Abuse virtual benefit is June 5 at 6 p.m. For info, visit theretreatinc.org.

ISAAC MIZRAHI: Fashion icon, singer, producer, writer, animal lover, Isaac Mizrahi Brand on QVC

Favorite things in the Hamptons

“My favorite thing in the Hamptons is my favorite thing in the entire world: The ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) annual Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk at Mulford Farm (in East Hampton).”

Favorite restaurants

“We love Pierre’s and Candy Kitchen (in Bridgehampton). We also love Cove Hollow Tavern and Highway (in East Hampton)—we go to all these restaurants. I’m especially looking forward to getting back to East Hampton Grill. I’m fully vaxxed, and I feel it’s coming!”

JOAN HAMBURG: Broadcast journalist, host of “The Joan Hamburg Show” on WABC radio

Favorite thing to do in the Hamptons

“At the end of the day, I like go to the beach — my favorite is Gibson Beach in Sagaponack — with a little folding chair and something to read, and watch the fantastic light which has brought everyone out here. There is nothing like it.”