Ride in Style: How to Get Around the Hamptons This Summer

Traffic can be absolutely brutal in the Hamptons, and it’s even worse since the great NYC exodus of the last two years, but thanks to a number of entrepreneurs and helpful local services, it’s not so hard to catch a ride in the summer.

Take a look at the services below for an array of options to take you where you need to go or help you enjoy a leisurely cruise on our local highways and byways — especially if you’ve put down a few during the many seasonal celebrations. Because let’s face it, isn’t it always time to celebrate during summer in the Hamptons?

HAMPTONS SUMMER RIDE OPTIONS

Hampton Hopper

It’s already been eight years since this trusty service began shuttling Hamptonites to our favorite local hotspots, and the big, green/blue Hampton Hopper school buses are continuing to making the rounds in 2022. This app-based ride service offers daily rounds in Montauk, Amagansett and East Hampton, and Southampton, Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor from early morning to the evening hours, with stops at all the most popular destinations.

Each bus has air conditioning, comfy seats, and they’re always well maintained when it comes to cleanliness and operation. The Hoppers are also available for private charters and upgraded rides for large groups.

Download the app, or learn more at hamptonhopper.com.

Circuit

Originally known as Hampton Free Ride when locals Alex Esposito and James Mirras founded the company in 2011, Circuit now has locations across the country, but it all started right here and is still going strong. And they’re still free! Available from morning to evening seven days a week in the summer, the unique, 100%-electric cars are hard to miss as app users await pickup at locations in Southampton, East Hampton and Montauk.

Request a ride from a variety of busy stops, including Long Island Rail Road stations, Jitney stops, Main Streets, popular beaches, hotels, shops, parks and restaurants.

Download the app or visit ridecircuit.com for details.

Hampton Jollys

If you want to drive yourself around the Hamptons this summer, there’s no better way to do it than in an adorable ride from Hampton Jollys, a local division of Greenwich, Connecticut-based Carriage House Motor Cars specializing in delicious Fiat Jolly 500s for sale. These beauties are the ultimate auto for hitting the beach, tooling down Main Street or visiting your favorite restaurant in colorful, beachy style.

Produced from 1957 to 1972, the classic, attention-grabbing cars have become quite popular in recent years for their delightful look, highlighted by wicker seats, rear engine, whitewall tires, Surry (cloth) top and range of fun colors — bubble gum pink, Tiffany or sky blue, pistachio, peach, lemonade yellow or watermelon red. Amagansett car connoisseur and collector Jerry Seinfeld has a blue one, as seen on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix.

Check them out on Instagram (@hamptonjollys) and call 914-960-4347 or email [email protected] to get one for your summer jaunts.

PedalShare

Driving, or being driven, isn’t the only way to get around the East End this summer. The local PedalShare system, extending from Riverhead across the South Fork, provides bicycles at convenient pickup and drop-off points in Hampton Bays, Southampton Village, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor and Sagaponack from May 1 to November 1.

Just download the PedalShare app, sign up and scan the QR code on a bike at the next available PedalShare station you find! When you’re finished, you don’t have to leave the bike at the station where you started, and you can even lock the bike and pause billing while stopped at a location during your ride.

Use the app or website to find a bike in racks at busy Hamptons destinations such as Agawam Park, Coopers Beach, Town Hall and the LIRR station in Southampton Village; the LIRR station, municipal lot or Ocean Road Beach in Bridgehampton; Sagg Main in Sagaponack; and Long Beach in Sag Harbor, to name a few. And more locations, including Westhampton Beach and Quogue, are coming soon.

The signature silver-and-black (and some pink or orange) bicycles are sturdy, one-speed beach cruisers with very stable baskets (able to hold 15 lbs of groceries, beach gear or anything else) and a bell to alert anyone in your path. Bikes are $4 per hour to ride or $35 for 24 hours. Annual rates are also available for $59, allowing unlimited rides for 1 hour at a time (standard hourly rates apply for any hours after the first).

Learn more and download the app at ridepedalshare.com.