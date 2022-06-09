What to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: June 10–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of your summer in the Hamptons at these exciting and enriching events and activities! Enjoy a weekend of fun, June 10–14, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events!

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

O.P. Effect at Cowfish

Friday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss O.P. Effect, known for its covers of the ’90s and 2000s alternative hits. Meanwhile, sip on some bubbly and enjoy the succulent seafood at Cowfish.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Ricky & the Rockets at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss classic Rock and Roll and Motown favorites at The Stephen Talkhouse, an old Hamptons home that’s been converted into a bar and music venue.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

JJ Sanseverino at The Clubhouse

Friday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.

Join guitarist JJ Sanseverino, who is known for his cool blend of smooth jazz, R&B, blues and reggae. Tickets are $20–$40 and a special dinner menu is available.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Rumor Has It at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, June 11, 4 p.m.

Sunset Saturdays at Wölffer Estate mean you can sip on your favorite wines and ciders while taking in the tunes of fabulous local bands. Great snacks are also available. Make sure to bring your own blanket and sunscreen.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

Anka Sings Sinatra

Sunday, June 12, 8–11 p.m.

Paul Anka, famous for songs like “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and “Diana,” will be returning to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to pay tribute to Frank Sinatra, a great influence on his own career. The event is sponsored by Dr. Stanley Zinberg and tickets range from $175 to $206.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Hampton Theatre Company Presents A Doll’s House, Part 2

Thursdays–Sundays through June 12

Don’t miss this engaging and surprising play that revisits the central characters of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 original. Part 2 explores what life is like 15 years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her family life.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Robert J. Aaron Mighty Montauk Triathalon

Saturday, June 11, 7:30 a.m.

Register early for this swim through the calm waters of Lake Montauk followed by a bike trip along historic Montauk routes and a run through the beautiful Montauk hills.

West Lake Drive, Montauk. trifind.com/re_693784/2022RobertJAaronMightyMontaukTriathlon

American Beauty Charters and Cruises: Two Hour Sunset Cruises

Saturday, June 11, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Book your cruise and set sail to watch the kaleidoscope of colors in the Hamptons sunset on either Noyak Bay or Gardiners Bay. Bring your own beverages and snacks.

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0397, americanbeautycruises.com

Al Barrone Golf Classic & Diamonds Gala

Monday, June 13, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Get your foursome together and enjoy a beautiful day on the green to raise money for the New Beginnings Community Center. Dinner and entertainment will be provided. Scholarship opportunities and journal ads are also available.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1148, golfeventplanning.com/event/al-barone-golf-classic-emerald-ball

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company Run Club

Monday, June 13, 5:45 p.m.

Whether you’re a runner, jogger, or just a beer fan, you can enjoy a run starting at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. $5 pints are provided for everyone who participates!

220 Rogers Way, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Full Moon Paddles

Tuesday, June 14, 7–9:30 p.m.

Soak in those mystical hours as the summer sunsets and the moon rises in the Hamptons. There will be a quick land tutorial for beginners followed by a 30–40 minute stand-up paddle, after which you’ll stretch and pose on a mobile floating Yoga studio. A bonfire featuring refreshments and organic snacks will top off your inspiring and healthy evening.

Hamptons. jbyoga.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Word Game Palooza

Friday, June 10, 1 p.m.

Wordsmiths can flex their muscles at the Rogers Memorial Library, where they’ll play games like Scrabble and Boggle along with other connoisseurs of the written word.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Pinstripes & Tales: Stories Told by New York Yankees

Friday, June 10, 5–6 p.m.

For nearly two decades, Bill Schulman was a columnist for Yankees Magazine, the club’s official publication. Over the course of those years, he interviewed over 100 former Yankees players. His Montauk Library lecture presents some of their most interesting anecdotes. He is also the author of Pinstripes and Tales: Curious Stories the Yankees Told Me.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Rosé All Day Brunch at Southampton Social Club

Saturday, June 11, 1–4 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful brunch and glass of Hampton Water Rose for your ticket price of $35. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Martial Simon.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Monthly Poetry With the Poetry Rising Group

Saturday, June 11, 1–3 p.m.

Bring your creative side to the Hampton Bays Public Library, where you can share your original poems or prose. No registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Author Talk and Book Signing: William Maz “The Bucharest Dossier”

Saturday, June 11, 2–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss William Maz, a graduate of Harvard University, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Yale residency. He is now a full-time writer whose first novel, The Bucharest Dossier, has earned awards and critical acclaim. You can sign up ahead of time to attend the event in person in the Baldwin Room of the East Hampton Library, or get the Zoom ID and password sent to you to participate virtually.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Summer Life Drawing

Monday, June 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Budding artists can develop their drawing skills with teaching artist Linda Capello. You’ll be sketching male and female models through gesture sketches and observation. Classes are $32 for non-members and you’ll need to bring your own dry media.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Melinda Zox: Color Walk

On view through June 13

Don’t miss the opening exhibit of the summer season at Quogue Gallery, featuring works on both canvas and paper. Melinda Zox is the daughter of artists Larry Zox and Jean Glover Zox and was raised in the New York City art scene center. She studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York City under Frank Roth.

44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9427, quoguegallery.com

Chris Kelly at Colm Rowan Fine Art Gallery

On view through June 19

Don’t miss artist Chris Kelly’s second solo show of the summer in Sag Harbor. The exhibit’s title is The Eye of the Storm, and it involves the geometric abstracts and minimalism Kelly is known for. Mediums include acrylics and pencil as well as sculptures in wood and metal.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 610-256-3256, colmrowan.com

Forever Young

On view through June 26

Head over to the White Room Gallery to view this special summer exhibit of pop icons who died young after achieving the American Dream.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.