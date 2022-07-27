Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Bubbles organizers unveiled a new ultra VIP experience and announced that celebrity DJ Jonathan Peters and local funk-rock fusion band Nonstop to Cairo will perform live at the events.

GrillHampton and Bubbles together make up Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend, the culmination of Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet.

The ultra VIP experience will include private VIP lounge seating, 10 VIP early access tickets, and full access to the VIP area and bar. Within the bar, a cheese platter with balsamic vinegar of Modena along with five bottles of the following liquor: Tito’s, JAJA Tequila, Adamas Pisco Brandy, Angel’s Envy, Wine, Corona beer, White Claw and LaCroix. VIP tickets are $3,000.

Nonstop To Cairo will cook up the tunes so guests can dance the night away at GrillHampton as chefs from the East End go head to head versus pitmasters from New York City in an extraordinary cooking competition and tasting event. Guests will get to enjoy grilled food and cocktails and in the end get the chance to vote on the most delectable dish.

And at Bubbles, DJ Jonathan Peters will set the mood as guests enjoy the best bubbly beverages and the best chicken and seafood from premier eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. After years of packing thousands of revelers into New York City clubs, Peters founded Deeper Rekords and became one of the most sought-after remixers of high-profile music artists’ hits.

TV personality and social media star Foodgod — who got his name from his A-list palate of all things culinary, and boasts a social media audience of more than 11 million followers that track his food adventures around the globe — will be the host of Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations including All For The East End that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 5 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

Dan’s Bubbles will be held 7–10 p.m. August 6 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.

Hungry for more? Get tickets for Taste the Greats at The Mansion at Oyster Bay on October 20. Visit tastethegreats.com for more information.