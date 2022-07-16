Food Seen: East Hampton Dining, Foodgod & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton dining abounds, Florence Fabricant stirs the pot, Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet is coming in August, and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Whether you’re in town for the shopping or surf, East Hampton has many great restaurants to offer. The village is experiencing something of an Italian renaissance, in the form of new restaurants. Sant Ambroeus adds East Hampton to its Southampton and NYC stables, moving into the corner Babette’s called home for 27 years. Guests can choose from an array of authentic, fine Milanese specialties: the signature linguine alle vongole, insalata di mare and branzino alla griglia. They’ll be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Gabby Karan, the owner of Tutto il Giorno in Southampton and in Sag Harbor, recently debuted Tutto Cafe on Main Street. The chic eatery will be serving pastries in the morning and casual fare in the afternoon and evening.

Dopo La Spiaggia on Race Lane offers wonderful outdoor dining in their garden along with delicious Italian cuisine and toothsome desserts (can’t go wrong with the ricotta cheesecake or tiramisu).

In the heart of town, Cittanuova also has abundant al fresco dining (meals can be enjoyed on the front patio, indoors or back patio) along with a killer lasagna, prepared with fresh pasta, beef, veal, pork ragu, ricotta and grana padano cheese.

Directly across the street sits an iconic East Hampton establishment. Founded in 1947, Sam’s Bar & Restaurant is treasured by local Hamptonites. The dark wood paneling, candlelit tables and Dean Martin records softly playing in the background contribute to Sam’s cozy ambiance. The thin-crust pizza with olives, basil and goat cheese and eggplant Parmigiano are molto bene.

Hampton Chutney made the move from Amagansett Square to Newtown Lane this past January. Chutney’s beloved dosas (large, crispy sourdough crepes) can be filled with masala, grilled portobello mushroom, Balsamic roasted onions, spinach, goat cheese and more. The mango and strawberry lassis (yogurt-based) will refresh you on a hot summer day.

Turning down Main, Nick & Toni’s has hosted megastars such as Barbra Streisand, Magic Johnson and Tom Hanks. The Tuscan farmhouse setting, wood-burning oven and “outsider art,” adorning the walls also creates a special energy. Menu standouts include the artisanal cheese selection or shaved fennel and arugula appetizers and free-range chicken or funghi pizza.

TV personality and social media star Foodgod (formerly known as Jonathan Cheban) will be the host of the Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet — an extravaganza of food, wine and cocktails. Known for his role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Foodgod was recently named “Most Influential Name in Food” by Food & Beverage magazine.

On Friday, August 5, Dan’s GrillHampton will pit eight East End chefs against eight NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Along with the great grilled fare, beer and specialty cocktails, there will be live music, dancing and, of course, voting for your favorite grilled items!

As the name implies, the Dan’s Bubbles event on Sunday will be a premier tasting of Long Island’s finest bubbly and rosés. Prepared by 15 local chefs from eateries in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, bubblies can pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken. A portions of ticket proceeds from both events will benefit 501(c) organizations including All for the East End, that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns.

Next time you’re in Bridgehampton, check out the new L’Epicuriste on Main Street close to Pierre’s. It’s a high-end specialty food store catering to guest hosts, chefs and gourmands. L’Epicuriste is the brainchild of Chef Amin Kinana in collaboration with financier and designer Charles de Viel Castel. Look for linens from Portugal, spices from Morocco, baskets from Ghana and other unique offerings. The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roberta’s, Guild Hall, and food writer Florence Fabricant are collaborating on a special event at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, August 7 at the highly anticipated new Montauk outpost of high-profile Brooklyn pizzeria, Roberta’s in Montauk (240 Fort Pond Road). There will be a conversation about the restaurant as well as a mozzarella-making demo and family-style lunch at the new Montauk eatery.

This popular series of culinary interviews, Stirring the Pot, by Fabricant, food and wine writer for The New York Times, which has been running since 2011, returns in-person this summer at three dynamic off-site locations. Tickets for the main dining room are $200 ($180 for Guild Hall members) — includes prime, close-up seating and a Roberta’s gift bag with cookbook.

There’s also seating at the counter: $160 ($144 for members) — includes second level counter seating, and a Roberta’s gift bag (excluding cookbook). Note: Ticket sales close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3. The Roberta’s family-style lunch comprises a charcuterie cheese plate, salad and three kinds of pizza, along with a glass of beer, wine or soft drink, plus a dessert box from Citarella. Can’t attend in person? You can live-stream the program for $10 ($8 for members).

Food Quote: “All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast.” ~ author, John Gunther

