Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: July 14–19, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy fun and exciting events and enriching activities this week, July 14–19, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Mike Birbiglia Live

Thursday Through Saturday, July 14–16

Comedian, storyteller, director, podcaster, producer and actor Mike Birbiglia makes his first appearance at Bay Street Theater for a six-night run of stand-up comedy.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Robert Hill Band at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Friday, July 15, 5 p.m.

Bring a blanket or lounge chair to take in the sweet sounds of the Robert Hill Band at Wölffer Estate. Meanwhile, enjoy wines, ciders and food items in takeout containers as you enjoy the scenery of the vineyard at sunset.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Montauk Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this East End band known for its ’90s alt and hard rock style. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased ahead of time.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Artists for Haiti Bash

Saturday, July 16, 5:30–8 p.m.

Be a part of one of the great events of summer and help raise money for the children of Haiti at the same time. You’ll enjoy music, dancing, a silent art auction, cocktails and appetizers. Tickets are $175 and free for children under age 12.

175 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. allevents.in/east%20hampton/hamptons-artists-for-haiti-bash/10000352744065997

Guild Hall & LTV Present Works & Process OUT EAST: The Missing Element

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Direct from the project’s premiere at Works & Process at the Guggenheim, “The Missing Element,” an immersive experience exploring the universal elements of earth, wind, fire, water and space, arrives in the Hamptons fusing the virtuosic music-making of beatbox with awe-inspiring street dance.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Keb’ Mo’ at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Saturday, July 16, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to hear Keb’ Mo’ — known throughout the world as one of the greatest blues artists of his generation. His highly expressive music has earned him four Grammy awards.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Monday, July 18, 5–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this concert featuring some brilliant up-and-coming pianists. Tickets are $30 at the door for cash only. There is a meet and mingle following the program.

239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 216-577-7447, pianofest.com/schedule/2022/7/11/southampton-avram-theater-rk3fs

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Run-Swim-Run

Friday, July 15, 5:30 p.m.

The Hampton Lifeguard Association presents a fundraiser to support the HLA competition team and their trip to the USLA National Lifeguard Tournament. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at Atlantic Avenue Beach, with race A (1 mile running, 1/2 mile swimming) beginning at 6 p.m. and race B (1/2 mile running, 1/4 mile swimming) started at 6:30 p.m. Registration is $30.

169 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. facebook.com/hamptonlifeguardassociation

Live Vinyl Dance Party at Tiki Joe’s Meschutt

Saturday, July 16, 7–10 p.m.

Join the live Vinyl Dance Party while summer is in full swing, including all of your favorite dance, funk and classic rock hits. You’ll also hear the live voices of Grace Nazario and David Karp as you enjoy cocktail and beer specials.

90 Bishop Lane, Hampton Bays. allevents.in/hampton%20bays/live-vinyl-debuts-tiki-joes-meschutt/200022725947831

19th Annual Midsummer Night’s Drinks

Sunday, July 19, 6 p.m.

Join 300 other guests at this event benefiting programs like supplying a year’s worth of meals for those living with HIV/AIDS or special holiday meals for clients. Enjoy passed appetizers, signature cocktails and beautiful scenery.

East Hampton. allevents.in/east%20hampton-ny/charities?ref=event-suggested-category-right

Film: Cat Daddies with Hamptons Doc Fest

Sunday, July 17, 7–9 p.m.

Bring your own lounge chair or blanket to view this heartwarming tale of eight men whose lives were changed by cats. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children, but members of the Southampton Arts Center are free.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/film

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

A Visit With Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton

Friday, July 15, noon–1 p.m.

Join Bill Bratton as he talks about his bestselling memoir The Profession, which discusses the significant reduction in crime during his time as police commissioner in both Boston and New York.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Artists’ Table Dinner

Friday, July 15, 6:30–8 p.m.

Don’t miss the Artists’ Table, a farm-to-table dinner created by Chef Cali Faulker and accompanied by an intimate presentation by the artists-in-residence at The Watermill Center. The event will be held rain or shine.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

East Hampton Antiques & Design Show

Friday-Sunday, July 16–18

View plenty of fantastic decorative ideas for your home and garden while raising money for the East Hampton Historical Society. The preview cocktail party will be held on Friday, July 15. General show admission is $15, but sponsorship opportunities are available.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Wellness at Longhouse Reserve: Sound and Silence Meditations With Adriana Barone

Saturday, July 16, 9–10 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance for self-healing and exploration at LongHouse. Movement, sound, silence and energy will all be explored, as well as the way they contribute to our perspectives.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3565, longhouse.org

In-Person Meet With the Author of Holocaust Fighters: Boxers, Resisters and Avengers

Saturday, July 16, 1–2 p.m.

Join author Jeffrey Sussman as he shares the fascinating stories of those who fought back against the Nazis, including the lives of five boxers who were forced to fight for their lives while imprisoned in concentration camps. The book will be available for sale and signing.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Under the Sea Paint Night

Thursday, July 21, 7–8:30 p.m.

Sign up ahead of time for a relaxing night of painting fun at Art Studio Hamptons. You’ll be using a stretched canvas and acrylic paints while an instructor walks you through the steps. Adult beverages are welcome.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday–Sunday, July 14–17

A Hamptons prime location — HFAF is staged in a spectacular 40,000 sq. ft. pavilion strategically located on 17 bucolic acres — right on the main road connecting the Hamptons. An opening night Bastille Day Vernissage benefits Guild Hall with a night of French wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres, plus music by Chloe Perrier and the French Heart Jazz Band. The weekend is packed with performances, panel discussions, art tours and more.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

Art in the Park 2022

Saturday & Sunday, July 16 & 17, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Southampton Artists Association presents Art in the Park 2022, which features over 40 participating fine artists. Free admission.

Jobs Lane & Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-7432, southamptonartists.org

Live & In-Person: a Celebration of NY Artists

On view through July 17

Don’t miss your last weekend to view the works of over 17 accomplished New York artists, including over 65 exceptional paintings and sculptures on display and available for purchase.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Flash: Featuring Greg Lotus

On view through July 24

Enjoy creative works at The White Room Gallery, particularly the images of fashion photographer Greg Lotus. The prints celebrate vintage style and female-centric narratives.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Set It Off

On view through July 24

View this collection of over 50 works by female artists, including paintings and sculptures. Explore minimalism, sound and language as it is creatively expressed.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

