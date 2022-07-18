Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

People from all over have discovered the delights of East End wineries, with their flavorful, unique wines and fun atmosphere, but the region offers more than can be enjoyed in one visit.

Here to help local wine trail travelers make the most of their trip is the Passport to the East End Wineries, an all-new guide published by Dan’s Papers in partnership with the owners of Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue.

The book is designed to be a resource for both first-time visitors and seasoned wine lovers alike. It offers information on each of the dozens of local wineries, which ones are open for wine tastings, information on the different types of wines produced in the region and more.

In addition to in-depth info on all our area wineries, it also includes a helpful map pinpointing where visitors can find each vineyard in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

It is simply a must-read for wine lovers hitting the Twin Forks in search of their new favorite varieties.

We spoke with Stacey Soloviev, director of community relations for Peconic Bay Vineyards, and Victoria Schneps-Yunis, founding president of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media, about what inspired them to team up on the Passport to the East End Wineries.

Passport to the East End Wineries – a Conversation

What is the Passport to the East End Wineries?

Soloviev: A guide book to all of the amazing places in our region to try out. This area has such an incredible selection of vineyards.

What inspired you to publish this?

Soloviev: Being part of the wine community on the East End, I wanted to bring our community together. I always eat at the Cutchogue Diner and everyone would always ask me which vineyard to visit on the North Fork. The Passport will serve as a guide to answer this question.

Schneps-Yunis: Our company presented the World’s Fare where we presented restaurants serving cuisine from around the world, and diners loved having the guide. We thought it would be a powerful way to guide people on the East End. Having a Passport will spread the word about all the great wineries out here.

How is this guide different from other winery guides?

Soloviev: It’s an in-depth look at the operations and offerings of each vineyard. The variety and selections are really incredible.

Where can readers find the Passport?

Schneps-Yunis: It is being distributed at locations on the South Fork, North Fork and in Manhattan. They can also be picked up at 2036 County Road 39 in Southampton.

Find the digital edition of our Passport to the East End Wineries here.

Peconic Bay Vineyards is located at 31320 Main Road in Cutchogue. For more info, call 631-735-9192, email [email protected] or visit peconicbayvineyards.com.