Esteemed Chef Alex Bujoreanu, who operates a new restaurant known as R.AIRE, which is located at The Hampton Maid hotel in Hampton Bays, will be serving up delicious dishes at Dan’s Rosé Soirée on July 9.

Bujoreanu’s restaurant — one of several on hand for the third event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — offers an assortment of food options that are heavily inspired by the cuisine of Bujoreanu’s home country of Spain.

One staple of the R.AIRE experience is that patrons will rarely be served the same food twice.

Bujoreanu believes in a unique and fresh take on fine dining which is why the food options are constantly changing and why the restaurant takes advantage of the little things in order to make R.AIRE a success.

“Of course, the focus is on the food, but we also take pride in the happiness of both our guests and our staff,” says Bujoreanu. “This is why we’re only open five days a week and why we change our menu on a weekly basis.”

It isn’t just Bujoreanu’s skill as a chef that allows for R.AIRE to stand out. Currently, items such as shishito pepper Tapas and grilled wagyu filet mignon are part of the A la carte menu. These global delights are all crafted using a variety of quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Currently R.AIRE is open for A la carte dining every Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers reservations for six-course tasting menus that cost $120 per person every Friday and Saturday evening with a wine option that costs an additional $65 per person.

Bujoreanu has been on a long and successful journey in the food industry that’s lasted for nearly a quarter of a century. His career began at the School of Hospitality and Tourism in Spain and took him around the world to different restaurants before settling in Long Island.

As for the soirée this weekend, he’s excited to bring his dishes to the event for the first time, which will serve as an opportunity to showcase his talent to potential visitors.

”I had a chance to attend in the past but ended up not being able to go,” he says. “This is a great opportunity that I’m really looking forward to. I’m excited and grateful “

R.AIRE is located inside the Hampton Maid at 59 E Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays. For more information visit hamptonmaid.com

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.