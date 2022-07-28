Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find all sorts of exciting things to do in the Hamptons this weekend and beyond, July 29–August 3, 2022, including comedy, art exhibitions and much more.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

No Sailor at Wölffer Estate

Friday, July 29, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the upbeat tunes and covers of No Sailor at Wölffer Estate, where you can bring your own blanket and chair to soak up the atmosphere. Wines and ciders by the glass, as well as food items in to-go containers, will be available for purchase.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Brother Dave and the Brave at Cowfish

Friday, July 29, 6 p.m.

You can’t go wrong with live music, unbeatable views and delectable seafood at Cowfish. Brother Dave and the Brave fuses country, rock and soul sounds like you’ve never heard before.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Longhorne Slim at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Enjoy the heartfelt, poignant songs of Longhorne Slim at The Stephen Talkhouse, a former Hamptons home that’s been transformed into a three-room concert space and bar.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Hamptons Cultural Summer Series with Andy Aledort Live at the Muse Montauk

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the “Light of Love” record release party live that begins with a VIP acoustic set, small bites and a Q & A with musician Andy Adelort and radio host Harry Wareing. This is followed by a concert and access to the Muse bar and restaurant. Tickets are $20–$40 and can be purchased ahead of time.

41 S. Euclid Avenue, Montauk. 631-238-5937

Dave Attell at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Friday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Dave Attell is a native New Yorker who is best known as the host of Comedy Central’s Insomniac With Dave Attell. He has numerous film and television credits and has been named one of the “25 Funniest People in America” by Entertainment Weekly magazine.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Westhampton Beach Project

Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, 8 p.m.

Head to the Westhampton Beach Great Lawn for exciting performances by Parsons Dance on Friday and Melba Moore on Saturday. RSVP for standard or VIP seating.

35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbproject.com

Lupe Fiasco at The Clubhouse

Saturday, July 30, 9-11:30 p.m.

Join Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco at The Clubhouse for a night of unforgettable music. General admission is $75 and VIP tickets and parking passes are available.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Summer Painting En Plein Air Session II

Friday, July 29, 10-12:30 p.m.

Enjoy this outdoor class covering landscape issues and painting techniques that include perspective, distance, light and shadow. The class is suited to all levels from beginners to advanced. Students must bring their own supplies.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Montauk Film Festival

Through July 30

Don’t miss the last weekend to catch the 3rd annual outdoor Film Festival featuring works that celebrate humanity, athleticism and sustainability. Filmmakers are competing for a cash prize in one of four categories: environmental, social & cultural, surf & turf and community. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time and moviegoers can bring their lounge chairs and blankets.

Various Locations, Montauk. montaukfilmfestival.org

Moderately Paced 3+ Mile Nature Hike Through Daniel and Anna Mulvihill Preserve

Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m.

View areas of interest in both history and ecology, including the Great Swamp. You’ll explore a variety of birds, mammals and butterflies. Advanced registration is required.

820 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party

Saturday, July 30, 4-7 p.m.

Guests will enjoy the thrill of the polo match as they will have access to an open bar paired with hors d’oeuvres and preferred seating. There is complimentary parking, but Ubers are recommended. Rain or shine.

900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton. polohamptons.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Paint Workshop

Friday, July 29, 10-11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to tour the former home of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner complete with a hands-on painting workshop and a creation you get to take home. $55 per class includes painting supplies.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Film & Panel: Captain Phillips

Friday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Head on over to the Southampton Arts Center for this film reenacting the true story of Captain Richard Phillips and the 2009 hijacking by Somali pirates of the U.S.-flagged MV Maersk Alabama. A discussion will take place with Captain Phillips and other special guests before the film.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Westhampton Beach Historical Society Cheese Making & Leather Working & Quill Writing

Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn about cheese making and create your own leather bracelet at this special event. Folks of all ages are welcome.

101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org

Balsamic Bruchetta Chicken on Grilled Sourdough Bread With Chef Rob Scott

Saturday, July 30, noon-1 p.m.

Sign up ahead of time for this live demonstration of how to make Balsamic Bruchetta Chicken on Grilled Sourdough Bread with a Healthy Summer Vegetable Chick Pea Salad with Lemon Dressing. Space is limited and there is a non-refundable $10 registration fee.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Kosher Pizza Pop-Up

Sunday, July 31, 2-6 p.m.

Enjoy Kosher pizza as well as your choice of fries, toppings, snacks and drinks presented by Chabad of the Hamptons.

17 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800 ex. 4, chabadofthehamptons.com

Directors Up Close: The Career & Films of Martin Scorsese

Monday, August 1, 6-7 p.m.

Explore the career and works of director Martin Scorsese at the Rogers Memorial Library. The discussion will include film clips as well as conversations about cinematic techniques, subjects and motifs.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Figures Transformed

On view from July 30-September 24

Discover the work of artists from a variety of generations who have used the human figure as a central image in their work. There is an opening reception on July 30 at 6 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Two Exhibitions: Cornelia Foss & Summer Haze

On view through July 31

Don’t miss your last weekend to view these fantastic summer exhibitions at MM Fine Art. Cornelia Foss is a realist known for her elegant use of color, which you’ll see in paintings depicting Hamptons beaches and Central Park. Her work is featured in the Brooklyn Museum of Art and the National Museum for Women. Meanwhile, Summer Haze features the works of East End artists Rainer Andreeson, Edwina Lucas, Michael Meehan and Dinah Maxwell Smith.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Twilight Tours at LongHouse Reserve

Monday, August 1, 6-7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets ahead of time for a tour of the gardens with an experienced LongHouse docent. The lighting at dusk will allow you to view plantings and art in the most favorable way.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Beach Life is the Sweet Life: Featuring Nelson De La Nuez

On view through August 28

Nelson De La Nuez carries on the tradition of pop artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, featuring popular icons and ironic bits of text in his paintings. This exhibit includes colorful sketches and plenty of characters for celebrating summer.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery