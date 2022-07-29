Top 5 East End Summer Activities to Do Before School Starts

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What a summer it has been thus far. And although it is hard to believe, August is just a few days away. Now, there is still a month left until school, but August is about the time when we begin to remember that we are, in fact, students, as summer reading and shopping for school supplies return to your to-do list. With the first day of school approaching in the not-so-distant future, be sure to soak in all summer has to offer by following this guide to the top five summer activities.

Farmers Markets

From organic produce to homemade jams and baked goods, farmers markets are committed to providing delicious, fresh and local foods. Especially if you go to school in New York City, East End farmers markets offer a unique opportunity to partake in a rich cultural experience and enjoy some fresh produce, all while supporting local farmers. Be sure to savor the experience on top of the food!

Water Sports

Facing 10 months of dedicated study come September, students should partake in this activity that provides enough adrenaline to carry them through the school year: water sports. From waterskiing to tubing, water sports are a fun way to enjoy the water and the summer weather. Prepare to charter a boat and/or Jet Ski before returning to your stuffy classrooms.

Picking Berries

Aside from being refreshing and delicious, berries are a great source of fiber and nutrients. And on a hot summer day, there is nothing better than a carton of fresh-picked berries. Whether you seek strawberries, blueberries or blackberries, there are several farms on the East End open for berry-picking. Summer is peak berry season; go get some!

Night at the Beach

Everyone goes to the beach during the day, whether to swim in the ocean or to play spike ball with friends. Yet, the beach is far less crowded at night. This emptiness, along with the sound of waves buffeting against the shore, makes for the perfect place for a bonfire — with s’mores, of course. Don’t tell too many other people about this activity, though; otherwise, everyone will be rushing to the beach for nightly bonfires! But especially, don’t think about starting a bonfire before reading up on the rules for the beach you want to hang out at — some require permits, others ban bonfires entirely, so please be responsible.

Miniature Golf

For those who love golf but don’t have the patience to stand on the green for hours, mini golf is the perfect summer activity. For just $15, rent a putter and some golf balls at Hamptons Mini Golf, an 18-hole mini-golf course featuring historic landmarks in the Hamptons. Mini-golf is a great activity for the final month of summer, and with a vanilla milkshake in your hand, forget about it!