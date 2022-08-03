Dan’s Bubbles 2022: What’s on the Menu August 6

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The inaugural Dan’s Bubbles event will feature the best bubbly beverages and the best fried chicken and seafood on the East End. This brand-new event kicks off on Saturday, August 6 and is part of Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet.

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu:

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. — Chef Trevon Stoute

Spicy Rosemary & Mango BBQ Chicken on Aromatic Sweet Potato Cou-cou, finished with Garden Pesto Cream Charred Pineapple Salsa

Bajan Seasoned Prawn & Pumpkin Chowder finished with Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Garbanzo and Spiced Crouton Bits

Clamity Janes

Stone Cold Clam Dip served in a natural Quahog Clam Shell with North Fork Potato Chips

Ellen’s on Front — Chef Jennie Werts

Sweet Tea Brined Fried Chicken served with Hot Sauce, Honey Butter and Thai Basil on a Biscuit

Insatiable Eats Pastaria / Insatiable Eats Catering & Event Specialists — Chef Marco Barrila

Homemade Prosciutto Ravioli filled with Prosciutto Di Parma, Mortadella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Chicken Scarpiello (Chicken with Peppers, Potatoes, Sausage and a touch of Balsamico Di Modena)

Jing Fong — Chef Jin Ruan

Siu Mai Shrimp & Pork Dumpling (Open-Faced Dumpling in a Wonton Wrapper stuffed with Shrimp, Pork and Mushroom)

Kontiki and The Gallery Cafe — Chef Cheo Avila and Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer

Korean Caramelized Gochujang Grilled Chicken Thighs with Gochujang Sauce and North Fork Bounty Pickles on Romaine Lettuce

Sel Rrose Oyster Bar — Chef Shawn Hewitt

Country Fried Chicken (Country Fried Chicken, Roasted Corn and Black Pepper Grits with Prosciutto Cream)

The Coop / Union Burger Bar — Chef Scott Kampf

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Lollipops

Wayan — Chef Cedric Vongerichten

Grilled Prawn, Terasi Sauce, Cilantro & Lime (Prawn, head on, on a stick and grilled over charcoal, served with Terasi Sauce and garnished with Ginger Spice, Lime Zest and Cilantro)

668 The Gig Shack / Little Fish — Chef Arden Gardell

Summer Squash & Swordfish Brochette (Local Summer Squash and Swordfish marinated in Orange Marmalade, Ginger and Thyme)

Desserts will be served by The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH / Andrea’s Obsession Desserts, North Fork Chocolate Company and The Biscotti Company.

And there will be more from Chef Frank’s Market, EHP Resort & Marina, Hen of the Woods, Paola’s Restaurant, Ammirati’s of Love Lane, Tavern On Wheels and North Sea Tavern

Genral admission tickets ($125) at 7:45 p.m., VIP tickets ($195) include early entry at 7 p.m. and a VIP lounge. And for an extra-luxe experience book a VIP Lounge Experience and enjoy 10 VIP tickets, a private lounge with bottle service. The bar will be stocked with Tito’s, JAJA Tequila, Adamas Pisco Brandy, Angel’s Envy, Wine, Corona beer, White Claw, LaCroix, mixers, garnishes and a cheese plate.DJ Jonathan Peters will be spinning music so guests can dance and mingle all night long.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

Dan’s Bubbles will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 6 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info