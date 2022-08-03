Dan’s Bubbles 2022: What’s on the Menu August 6

The inaugural Dan’s Bubbles event will feature the best bubbly beverages and the best fried chicken and seafood on the East End. This brand-new event kicks off on Saturday, August 6 and is part of Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend presented by Yieldstreet.
Here’s a sneak peek at the menu:
Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. — Chef Trevon Stoute
Spicy Rosemary & Mango BBQ Chicken on Aromatic Sweet Potato Cou-cou, finished with Garden Pesto Cream Charred Pineapple Salsa
Bajan Seasoned Prawn & Pumpkin Chowder finished with Seasonal Roasted Vegetables, Garbanzo and Spiced Crouton Bits
Clamity Janes
Stone Cold Clam Dip served in a natural Quahog Clam Shell with North Fork Potato Chips
Ellen’s on Front — Chef Jennie Werts
Sweet Tea Brined Fried Chicken served with Hot Sauce, Honey Butter and Thai Basil on a Biscuit
Insatiable Eats Pastaria / Insatiable Eats Catering & Event Specialists — Chef Marco Barrila
Homemade Prosciutto Ravioli filled with Prosciutto Di Parma, Mortadella, Parmigiano Reggiano
Chicken Scarpiello (Chicken with Peppers, Potatoes, Sausage and a touch of Balsamico Di Modena)
Jing Fong — Chef Jin Ruan
Siu Mai Shrimp & Pork Dumpling (Open-Faced Dumpling in a Wonton Wrapper stuffed with Shrimp, Pork and Mushroom)
Kontiki and The Gallery Cafe — Chef Cheo Avila and Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer
Korean Caramelized Gochujang Grilled Chicken Thighs with Gochujang Sauce and North Fork Bounty Pickles on Romaine Lettuce
Sel Rrose Oyster Bar — Chef Shawn Hewitt
Country Fried Chicken (Country Fried Chicken, Roasted Corn and Black Pepper Grits with Prosciutto Cream)
The Coop / Union Burger Bar — Chef Scott Kampf
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Lollipops
Wayan — Chef Cedric Vongerichten
Grilled Prawn, Terasi Sauce, Cilantro & Lime (Prawn, head on, on a stick and grilled over charcoal, served with Terasi Sauce and garnished with Ginger Spice, Lime Zest and Cilantro)
668 The Gig Shack / Little Fish — Chef Arden Gardell
Summer Squash & Swordfish Brochette (Local Summer Squash and Swordfish marinated in Orange Marmalade, Ginger and Thyme)
Desserts will be served by The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH / Andrea’s Obsession Desserts, North Fork Chocolate Company and The Biscotti Company.
And there will be more from Chef Frank’s Market, EHP Resort & Marina, Hen of the Woods, Paola’s Restaurant, Ammirati’s of Love Lane, Tavern On Wheels and North Sea Tavern
Genral admission tickets ($125) at 7:45 p.m., VIP tickets ($195) include early entry at 7 p.m. and a VIP lounge. And for an extra-luxe experience book a VIP Lounge Experience and enjoy 10 VIP tickets, a private lounge with bottle service. The bar will be stocked with Tito’s, JAJA Tequila, Adamas Pisco Brandy, Angel’s Envy, Wine, Corona beer, White Claw, LaCroix, mixers, garnishes and a cheese plate.DJ Jonathan Peters will be spinning music so guests can dance and mingle all night long.
The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.
Dan’s Bubbles will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 6 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info