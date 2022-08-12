Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy family fun for kids and adults at our top five all-ages events and activities, along with 10 go-to venues, in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, August 13–15, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week

Saturday Watersports Camp

Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m.-noon

Kiddos ages 6–15 can get out and about in the fresh salt air and learn sports like kneeboarding, wakesurfing, waterskiing and tubing. Full-day and half-day sessions are available, as well as weekly options.

Sag Harbor. 631-942-4994, theridershamptons.com

Kids Author & Craft Event presented by Craft Studio & Petit Blue

Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m.-noon

Enjoy a free reading and book signing of the new middle-grade novel The Peonies: Summer in the City. Your little reader can also create their own tissue paper peonies and friendship bracelets at the Hamptons’ iconic toy shop Petit Blue.

74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-658-9400, thepeonychronicles.com

East Hampton Library Children’s Fair

Sunday, August 14. 2-5:30 p.m.

Your kiddos won’t want to miss the carnival rides, games and raffles at the East Hampton Library’s Children’s Fair. Of course, there are also wonderful literary experiences for young learners that include book signings, book-themed crafts and performers. The event will be held at Herrick Park and it is free for all who attend.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-3222, easthamptonlibrary.org

iCamp Summer Camp

Monday-Friday, August 15-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Parents of kiddos ages 5–13 won’t want to miss this cool camp with options like water games, drones and video game design. There’s also a Junior Camp for little ones ages 3–4 including circle time, games and art. Sign up for as many weeks as you’d like!

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com

Flying Trapeze Intensive Workshop & Show

Monday-Saturday, August 15-20, 7:30-9 p.m.

Your little flyers as young as 4 years old can improve their skills and confidence as well as learn about complex tricks on the rig. The goal is to work toward a show where they will wow the audience with their feats.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 480-249-8068, hamptonstrapeze.net

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Coopers Beach

Grab your bucket and pail and head on over to Coopers Beach, which gets high marks from parents thanks to its clean sand, close bathrooms and tasty snack bar. You can also rent chairs and umbrellas while your kiddos enjoy the perfect-sized waves.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/facilities/facility/details/coopersbeach-6

Cowfish

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your little explorers after a busy day of Hamptons fun, swim on over to Cowfish, where they’ll enjoy Little Fish options like cheeseburgers, fried shrimp, or fish fingers served with fries, a drink and a scoop of ice cream. Meanwhile, parents will appreciate a nice variety of seafood sandwiches, salads and drinks.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pellegrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream

Parents and kiddos rave about this local favorite, which boasts frozen treats and an outdoor area with colorful benches. Enjoy fresh toppings and candy baskets to go every day.

69 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-2382, easthamptonicecream.com

Snowflake Ice Cream Shop

Take your little sweet teeth over to Snowflake, where they’ll enjoy delightful flavors in a variety of cones, shakes, banana boats and churro sandwiches.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

