Food Seen: Kyma at NAIA, Coche Choco Taco & More

Local restaurants collaborate, Choco Taco has a new venue, epic summer bites and cocktails, TownLine BBQ’s ‘Que Combos and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Kyma, the award-winning Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Roslyn, has announced an exciting collaboration in the Hamptons with NAIA at the Capri. Kyma will host a one-night special event on August 20 at NAIA at the Capri featuring a special prix fixe dinner ($95) highlighting Kyma’s signature Mediterranean items in a beautiful European beach-chic setting.

Dine inside the elegant restaurant, outside on the large deck or poolside at the NAIA Beach Club. A live DJ will spin throughout the evening with chill vibes during dinner, transitioning into a high-energy after party for late night. NAIA features two spacious bars and a lounge for after dinner cocktails featuring several of Kyma’s signature cocktails. Special packages will be available for late night lounge tables offering bottle service.

Look for all the local produce on Almond’s summer menu — from Ian’s green tomato and melon gazpacho and the summer salad with yellow wax beans, Marilee’s papas, charred corn and Kerry’s little gem to Montauk striped bass with Marilee’s cucumber, Amber Waves Kohlrabi escabeche, smoked trout roe and dill flowers and Basil marinated tuna with Ian’s summer squash pomodoro, garlic bread and olive pesto. You are sure to get a taste of the Hamptons farmers’ best.

Choco Taco lovers don’t despair, Coche Comedor has come to your rescue! That’s right, even though you can no longer pick up the classic ice cream treat in your local grocery store, Coche has a homemade version of the Choco Taco that, dare we say, might even be better!

When we think of summer dining, the delectable Lobster Cobb Salad at Duryea’s immediately comes to mind. Available at both locations, Montauk and Orient Point, this heavenly salad features a mix of baby gem lettuce, sharp cheddar, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs and avocado topped with the signature lobster salad. Order a side of the addictive fries and you’ve got a meal!

Summer also isn’t summer without delicious cocktails on the beach! Head to Montauk and check out Navy Beach for creative concoctions before summer’s end. From the Hot Skinny Wench (aka spicy margarita) and the Painkillah (traditional rum punch) to the Ginger Thomas with vodka, ginger simple, lime, cucumber and mint, and the Undertow with gin, yuzu sake, lemonade and raspberry, there’s sure to be something that perks up your taste buds.

Dine under the stars at The Backyard Restaurant at Sole East! Start your meal with tuna tartare featuring cucumber, sesame, soy, pickled ginger and wasabi or fluke crudo with preserved lemon and Calabrian chili and mint. Main courses are simply grilled — choose your protein such as monkfish, tuna, swordfish or flatiron steak and pair with some delicious sides such as creamy polenta, grilled squash or grilled asparagus.

Looking for good food to picnic on the beach with? TownLine BBQ offers the perfect solution! The ‘Que Combos are perfect for small groups. The pulled pork sandwich kit includes pulled pork and buns with coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and chips. The chicken and rib dinner includes smoked chicken and pork ribs with coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and cornbread. Or go for the TownLine Extravaganza with pork ribs, brisket, pulled pork and smoked chicken with collard greens, baked beans, cornbread and pickles.

Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town is now offering online ordering! Choose from the full menu including lobster roll, lobster grilled cheese, lobster burger, local catch of the day, and even the infamous splat with lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, chorizo, corn and potatoes. To order, visit mannarestaurant.com.

The former Hamptons Chutney space in Amagansett Square is now Doubles, serving Caribbean-influenced fare. The Brothers Bennett (Daniel and Evan) are South Fork natives and have dreamed of opening a restaurant in Amagansett Square since their teenage days. Menu highlights include hot grilled fish and friend chicken sandwiches, salads, curried pumpkin, slow-cooked vegetable and grain bowls, smoothies and rotating flavors of soft-serve ice cream will also be served. The mahi-mahi for the sandwiches will come daily from Montauk.

Bits & Bites:

Looking for breakfast in Montauk? Try the newly renovated Bird on the Roof, we hear they just got their liquor license.

Also in Montauk, Naturally Good Sushi offers delicious and creative sushi rolls, including options for vegetarians! The Sunset Roll with mango, avocado, scallion and organic peanut crunch is a favorite vegan-option.

Have you tried Montauk Brewing Company’s Ocean Series? Grab a pack of the Double IPAs if you see them, they’re only available for a limited time!

Did You Know?

After the loss of his first small business to Hurricane Sandy and the birth of this first son, Marc LaMaina founder Lucharitos — meaning “little fighters” in Spanish. Following the flagship in Greenport, there are now Lucha locations in Aquebogue, Center Moriches, Mattituck, Melville and Riverhead. Each restaurant has different menus as well.

Astro’s Pizza is within a mile of Indian Wells and Atlantic Beach in Amagansett. Munch on a Sicilian slice at the shore!

Bell & Anchor serves many of their scrumptious seafood on their takeout menu. You can order their “old school” lobster garganelli while also avoiding the crowds.

The Watermelon Salad is back on the menu at Fresno, and esquites are now available at La Fondita. Enjoy those treats while they last.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que hosts live music every week! The schedule can be viewed by visiting greenhillny.com.

Food Quote:

“The belly rules the mind.” ~ Spanish Proverb

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!