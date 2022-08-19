Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 20–25, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy art, live shows, workshops, outdoor activities and more, August 20–25, 2022.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Celebrity Autobiography
Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Join the Southampton Arts Center for the internationally-acclaimed comedy Celebrity Autobiography, with an all-star cast that includes Christie Brinkley, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd, Alan Zweibel and Mario Cantone.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Jeremy Jordan at WHBPAC
Saturday, August 20, 8 p.m.
Leading man of Broadway, TV and cinema fame Jeremy Jordan is bringing his effortless, soaring tenor voice to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are $76–$101.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Peat Moss & The Fertilizers at The Stephen Talkhouse
Saturday, August 20, 10:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the animated sounds of Peat Moss & The Fertilizers, who have been together since high school. They’ll be playing a wonderful mix of upbeat tunes that will get you on the dance floor no matter how old you are.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
The Great American Mousical
Monday, August 22, at 7 p.m.
Bay Street Theater presents The Great American Mousical, a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theater that celebrates the two most glorious words in the English language: musical comedy! The one-night-only presentation of The Great American Mousical is a staged reading that includes a talkback with director Julie Andrews and Bay Street co-founder Emma Walton Hamilton, and other members of the creative team. Tickets start at $250 and include one free drink; $500 tickets include a VIP gift bag. All proceeds will support Bay Street Theater’s development of new works and training of future artists-to-be.
1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
The Soap Myth
Through August 28
Broadway’s Tony Award actors come to Southampton Cultural Center in Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen’s acclaimed play, The Soap Myth, directed by the Hamptons’ beloved Harris Yulin. Cohen’s drama is considered one of the most important plays about the Holocaust by the foremost Holocaust historians in the world. Tickets are $35–$80.
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Amber Waves Hoedown
Friday, August 19, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this fabulous fundraiser featuring farm food, local beverages and live music. Funds raised will be used to support the community and local farmers.
367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.networkforgood.com
SVOR S-Mile Swim Challenge
Saturday, August 20, 7 a.m.
Join the Southampton Village Ocean Rescue (SVOR) for the first-ever S-Mile swim challenge. Choose from a 1-mile, 0.5-mile or 0.25-mile swim. All proceeds will go to support the Southampton Village Ocean Rescue Volunteer First Responders.
269 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 917-842-0051, southamptonvillageoceanrescue.org
Hoops 4 Hope 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
Saturday, August 20, Beginning at 8 a.m.
Don’t miss this inaugural tournament hosted by Hoops 4 Hope, a nonprofit organization supporting underserved communities in Africa. Teams will have a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 5 players each. Participants will also enjoy food, live music and a silent auction.
2 Long Lane, East Hampton. hoops4hope.org
Exploration of Air Quality
Saturday, August 20, 10–11:30 a.m.
Explore water quality, which is an important part of the ecosystem on the South Fork of Long Island. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for members.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Rumba Cove Boat Party
Saturday, August 20, noon–6 p.m.
Enjoy a cool afternoon on the water with reggae tunes from Project Vibe, along with your favorite cocktails and tasty Island bites. Pre-orders are encouraged and you can view the website for menu options.
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game
Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m.
Join well-known artists and writers in East Hampton’s Herrick Park for the 74th anniversary charity softball game, presented by Dan’s Papers. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and a fierce competition where celebrities play and everybody wins! Consider buying a shirt and hat to give extra support the game’s featured charities — The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy, The Retreat and East End Hospice — in addition to the $10 suggested donation per person.
67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org
27th Annual Ellen’s Run
Sunday, August 21, 9 a.m.
The Ellen Hermanson Foundation will host the 27th annual Ellen’s Run, a 5K walk/run race, this Sunday at the Southampton Intermediate School. The race will be held in-person, as well as virtually. This beloved event raises both money and awareness to ensure access to state-of-the art quality breast health care and support services right here on the East End, and it welcomes runners, walkers, women, men, children and families.
70 Leland Lane, Southampton. events.elitefeats.com/ellensrun22
Whale Watching with CRESLI and the Viking Fleet
Sunday, August 21, 2–7 p.m.
Join a crew with over 34 years of whale watching experience. You’ll make great memories and take photos and videos of whales, dolphins, sea turtles and marine life.
462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Healing Arts Sound Healing With Stephanie Joyce & Karen Meyer
Monday, August 22, 10–11:30 a.m.
Meet at the Watermill Center for an early morning sound bath that includes gongs, crystal bowls and tuning forks, as well as a transition from deep relaxation to Reiki. The event will take place rain or shine.
39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org
Art in the Barn Adult Drawing
Tuesday, August 23, 9–11 a.m.
Join this workshop once a week in the historic Mulford Barn on James Lane. Each class will begin with a 30-minute instructional time that includes information on topics like linear perspective, composition and balance. It will be followed by free studio time that will cover topics from still life to plein air.
10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio
Preview Reception For Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice
Wednesday, August 24, 5–7 p.m.
Get a sneak peek at the unique art boxes that will be auctioned off to benefit Hospice. The boxes can also be viewed on Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online before the auction on August 27.
18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org
Keeping Your Trust Healthy
Thursday, August 25, noon
Don’t miss this special online event in which attorney Brit Burner of the Burner Law Group discusses the importance of funding trusts, selling property within trusts and the value of keeping your trust in good standing.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-941-3434, westhamptonlibrary.net
2022 Hampton Designer Showcase
Through September 25
Don’t miss your chance to tour the 1830s Southampton home known as Ivy Lodge, which has been transformed by 20 designers into an impressive showcase of style and taste. You can view the home from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Funds raised will go to support the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
120 Edge of Woods Road, Southampton. hamptondesignershowhouse.com
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
Two Exhibitions! Susan Grossman & Christophe von Hohenberg
Through August 21
Don’t miss the last weekend to view the black-and-white landscapes of Susan Grossman, as well as the stunning photography of American Vogue and Vanity Fair photographer Christophe von Hohenburg at MM Fine Art.
4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com
Twilight Tours at LongHouse Reserve
Monday, August 22, 6–7:30 p.m.
Enjoy an elegant, leisurely tour of the LongHouse Reserve at twilight, when paintings and sculptures can be viewed in their most favorable light. Tickets are $35 and $30 for members.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/products/twilight-tours-at-longhouse-reserve
Beach Life Is the Sweet Life: Featuring Nelson De La Nuez
On view through August 28
Take in one of the final weeks of this summer exhibition at the White Room Gallery, where painter Nelson De La Nuez pays a special tribute to pop art and celebrates the spirit of beach life in the Hamptons.
2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.