Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: August 20–25, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons to enjoy art, live shows, workshops, outdoor activities and more, August 20–25, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Celebrity Autobiography

Saturday, August 20, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Join the Southampton Arts Center for the internationally-acclaimed comedy Celebrity Autobiography, with an all-star cast that includes Christie Brinkley, Susan Lucci, Sherri Shepherd, Alan Zweibel and Mario Cantone.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Jeremy Jordan at WHBPAC

Saturday, August 20, 8 p.m.

Leading man of Broadway, TV and cinema fame Jeremy Jordan is bringing his effortless, soaring tenor voice to the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are $76–$101.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Peat Moss & The Fertilizers at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, August 20, 10:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the animated sounds of Peat Moss & The Fertilizers, who have been together since high school. They’ll be playing a wonderful mix of upbeat tunes that will get you on the dance floor no matter how old you are.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

The Great American Mousical

Monday, August 22, at 7 p.m.

Bay Street Theater presents The Great American Mousical, a sharp and witty tribute to life in the theater that celebrates the two most glorious words in the English language: musical comedy! The one-night-only presentation of The Great American Mousical is a staged reading that includes a talkback with director Julie Andrews and Bay Street co-founder Emma Walton Hamilton, and other members of the creative team. Tickets start at $250 and include one free drink; $500 tickets include a VIP gift bag. All proceeds will support Bay Street Theater’s development of new works and training of future artists-to-be.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Soap Myth

Through August 28

Broadway’s Tony Award actors come to Southampton Cultural Center in Drama Desk Award winner Jeff Cohen’s acclaimed play, The Soap Myth, directed by the Hamptons’ beloved Harris Yulin. Cohen’s drama is considered one of the most important plays about the Holocaust by the foremost Holocaust historians in the world. Tickets are $35–$80.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Amber Waves Hoedown

Friday, August 19, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous fundraiser featuring farm food, local beverages and live music. Funds raised will be used to support the community and local farmers.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.networkforgood.com

SVOR S-Mile Swim Challenge

Saturday, August 20, 7 a.m.

Join the Southampton Village Ocean Rescue (SVOR) for the first-ever S-Mile swim challenge. Choose from a 1-mile, 0.5-mile or 0.25-mile swim. All proceeds will go to support the Southampton Village Ocean Rescue Volunteer First Responders.

269 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 917-842-0051, southamptonvillageoceanrescue.org

Hoops 4 Hope 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Saturday, August 20, Beginning at 8 a.m.

Don’t miss this inaugural tournament hosted by Hoops 4 Hope, a nonprofit organization supporting underserved communities in Africa. Teams will have a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 5 players each. Participants will also enjoy food, live music and a silent auction.

2 Long Lane, East Hampton. hoops4hope.org

Exploration of Air Quality

Saturday, August 20, 10–11:30 a.m.

Explore water quality, which is an important part of the ecosystem on the South Fork of Long Island. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for members.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Rumba Cove Boat Party

Saturday, August 20, noon–6 p.m.

Enjoy a cool afternoon on the water with reggae tunes from Project Vibe, along with your favorite cocktails and tasty Island bites. Pre-orders are encouraged and you can view the website for menu options.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m.

Join well-known artists and writers in East Hampton’s Herrick Park for the 74th anniversary charity softball game, presented by Dan’s Papers. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and a fierce competition where celebrities play and everybody wins! Consider buying a shirt and hat to give extra support the game’s featured charities — The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy, The Retreat and East End Hospice — in addition to the $10 suggested donation per person.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

27th Annual Ellen’s Run

Sunday, August 21, 9 a.m.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation will host the 27th annual Ellen’s Run, a 5K walk/run race, this Sunday at the Southampton Intermediate School. The race will be held in-person, as well as virtually. This beloved event raises both money and awareness to ensure access to state-of-the art quality breast health care and support services right here on the East End, and it welcomes runners, walkers, women, men, children and families.

70 Leland Lane, Southampton. events.elitefeats.com/ellensrun22

Whale Watching with CRESLI and the Viking Fleet

Sunday, August 21, 2–7 p.m.

Join a crew with over 34 years of whale watching experience. You’ll make great memories and take photos and videos of whales, dolphins, sea turtles and marine life.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Healing Arts Sound Healing With Stephanie Joyce & Karen Meyer

Monday, August 22, 10–11:30 a.m.

Meet at the Watermill Center for an early morning sound bath that includes gongs, crystal bowls and tuning forks, as well as a transition from deep relaxation to Reiki. The event will take place rain or shine.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Art in the Barn Adult Drawing

Tuesday, August 23, 9–11 a.m.

Join this workshop once a week in the historic Mulford Barn on James Lane. Each class will begin with a 30-minute instructional time that includes information on topics like linear perspective, composition and balance. It will be followed by free studio time that will cover topics from still life to plein air.

10 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio

Preview Reception For Box Art Auction Benefiting East End Hospice

Wednesday, August 24, 5–7 p.m.

Get a sneak peek at the unique art boxes that will be auctioned off to benefit Hospice. The boxes can also be viewed on Thursday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online before the auction on August 27.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

Keeping Your Trust Healthy

Thursday, August 25, noon

Don’t miss this special online event in which attorney Brit Burner of the Burner Law Group discusses the importance of funding trusts, selling property within trusts and the value of keeping your trust in good standing.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-941-3434, westhamptonlibrary.net

2022 Hampton Designer Showcase

Through September 25

Don’t miss your chance to tour the 1830s Southampton home known as Ivy Lodge, which has been transformed by 20 designers into an impressive showcase of style and taste. You can view the home from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Funds raised will go to support the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

120 Edge of Woods Road, Southampton. hamptondesignershowhouse.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Two Exhibitions! Susan Grossman & Christophe von Hohenberg

Through August 21

Don’t miss the last weekend to view the black-and-white landscapes of Susan Grossman, as well as the stunning photography of American Vogue and Vanity Fair photographer Christophe von Hohenburg at MM Fine Art.

4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Twilight Tours at LongHouse Reserve

Monday, August 22, 6–7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant, leisurely tour of the LongHouse Reserve at twilight, when paintings and sculptures can be viewed in their most favorable light. Tickets are $35 and $30 for members.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/products/twilight-tours-at-longhouse-reserve

Beach Life Is the Sweet Life: Featuring Nelson De La Nuez

On view through August 28

Take in one of the final weeks of this summer exhibition at the White Room Gallery, where painter Nelson De La Nuez pays a special tribute to pop art and celebrates the spirit of beach life in the Hamptons.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.