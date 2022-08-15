8 Hamptons Food Shops Making Meals Worth Taking Home

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons restaurant scene may be vibrant, but there is something to be said for enjoying dinner from the relaxation of your comfy home. That doesn’t mean you have to toil in the kitchen — Hamptons food shops prepare wonderful feasts using local bounty, as well as services that deliver healthy meals. Below, we offer eight of our favorites with take-home meals.

Hamptons Food Shops

Citarella

Like a candy store for foodies, this emporium with locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton has produce so beautiful you just want to stand inside and inhale. Among the worthy options are rotisserie chicken and duck; baby back ribs; and Mediterranean chopped salad with feta, romaine, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans and cucumbers with French vinaigrette. citarella.com

The Golden Pear

You may love the buzzy daytime scene at these popular spots scattered throughout the Hamptons, but you can also enjoy their food at home. Freshly made soups include chicken vegetable; butternut squash and apple; and garden vegetable and kale; while entrees run the global gamut from Caribbean blackened mahi-mahi to chicken dumplings to grilled shrimp tacos. goldenpearcafe.com

Provisions

Home-made almond and oat milk is dispensed in old-fashioned glass bottles at this beautifully designed natural food store in Water Mill, that has an original location in Sag Harbor. Vegetarians will have a field day with the wild mushroom Reuben; avocado tartan; Vietnamese tofu; and a vegan Caesar. Chicken and rice or lentil soups are soul warming, and satisfying drinks include the Gold with mango, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, agave, coconut milk and coconut water. provisionswatermill.com

Eat Sunny

Delivered to your door in the Hamptons, meals from this service started by wellness guru Tatiana Boncompagni are created by private chef Allan Wyse, who has worked with Kim Cattrall, Fran Drescher and Mario Cantone. Tasty dishes such as Malaysian chicken curry with coconut brown rice and lentils; and grilled wild salmon with cous cous; are made with anti-inflammatory ingredients, healthy fats from nuts, seeds and olive oil; and fiber and antioxidant-rich veggies and whole grains. eatsunny.com

Hen of the Woods

Adventurous home chefs will find a treasure trove at the gourmet store opened by Suzy Yang and Jonathan Bernard, who are focused on local and seasonal ingredients, including Asian and luxury items like mushrooms, uni, caviar and oysters. Buckwheat soba sesame noodles; edamame hummus; egg salad sands; Korean sweet potato noodle with home-grown mushrooms, spinach and bell peppers; hand-made pork and chive or beef dumplings. 48hampton.com

Wishbone Farms

Called a “farm-to-fridge’’ shop, this year-old spot in the Village of Southampton is stunningly curated, and offers packages of high quality, mainly local, sustainable ingredients in such offerings as pastrami-grilled salmon; tandoori shrimp; tuna Niçoise; and herb-marinated steak. If you are ambitious enough to assemble your own hors d’oeuvres, there is a cornucopia of coveted items including imported tinned fish, hand-crafted preserves, truffle oil and crave-worthy crackers. eatwishbonefarms.com

Round Swamp Farm

Famous for its homemade pies and rotisserie chicken, the legendary market that now has locations in East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Montauk, also sells prepared foods including lobster salad, chicken piccata; chicken meatloaf; corn, kale, quinoa cakes; and Thai coconut shrimp. roundswampfarm.com

Stew Leonard’s

It’s worth a short detour en route from the city to Farmingdale, to stop at this awesome culinary warehouse which has barrels of every flavored coffee under the sun. Dinner options include filet mignon; surf and turf; and classics like turkey breast; brisket; leg of lamb; and grilled salmon — all served with a choice of sides, rolls and dessert. stewleonardscatering.com