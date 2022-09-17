Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Local apple picking abounds, Rowdy Hall hosts an Oktoberfest celebration, East Hampton Trustees clam contest returns, kosher delivery via Kosherkart and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

The first step to apple picking is picking which orchard where you will pick said apples. You really cannot go wrong out here, however; there are many grade-A orchards on the East End.

For families with young children, Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill offers tons of fall fun, such as a corn maze, a giant pumpkin patch, treats such as cider doughnuts and soft-serve ice cream, and a playground. You can pluck autumn rose fuji, mutsu, cameo, cortland and other apple variants.

Woodside Orchards Aquebogue is run by fifth-generation farmers that specialize in U-pick apples. The tasting room pours one of the best hard ciders we’ve had the pleasure of knowing. Peck-sized bags cost $20 and are required to enter the orchard.

Lastly, Haydens Orchard offers prime apple and nectarine picking in the fall (great peach picking during the summer). They’re open seven days a week, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. You can leave the orchard with 10 pounds of fruit, too!

On September 17, Rowdy Hall in the beautiful Parrish Mews in East Hampton will turn into a beer garden. The neighborhood pub will celebrate Oktoberfest through October 3. A special Fester Preis, or prix fixe, featuring traditional German dishes will be offered in honor of the German festival. Look for German specialties such as wienerschnitzel, knockwurst, bratwurst, bockwurst, Kassler Rippchen, sauerbraten, apple strudel and, of course, their famous giant Bavarian pretzel served with house-made beer mustard. And it wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without BEER! Germany’s best beers will be flowing, including Warsteiner, Paulaner Hefe-Weizen and specialty Oktoberfest brews. Prost!

The East Hampton Town Trustees’ 32nd annual Largest Clam Contest will take place on Sunday, October 9. Clammers dig along the entire stretch of Three Mile, Accabonac and Napeague Harbor, while previous contests included clams harvested from Lake Montauk. There will also be a clam chowder contest, a free raw bar and live music. Last year’s contest introduced free samples of clam pies baked by residents and the town’s shellfish hatchery offered an aquaculture display.

Rebecca Grafstein, a New York City and Bridgehampton resident, was dismayed at the beginning of the pandemic when she couldn’t find kosher lamb chops anywhere in her Upper East Side neighborhood after the local kosher butcher was out of stock. The experience planted the idea in her head to start Kosherkart. The company delivers optimal kosher food selections, both specialty and staple grocery items, from reputable vendors and outlets. Since opening, Kosherkart has sold to hundreds of customers and aside from serving those who keep kosher, it also supports people who are lactose intolerant, gluten-free, vegan or follow halal. Currently, Kosherkart makes deliveries to the Hamptons every Tuesday and Thursday.

Jeanie Strong, the owner of the new frozen yogurt and candy spot Sundaes on Main in Bridgehampton, thinks nothing beats ice cream for turning around a bad day. We couldn’t agree more. The shop, where customers fill their own candy bag, will be serving 15 rotating flavors, such as coastal cookie, Amagansett apple pie, Southampton salted caramel and Tuckahoe tart year-round. Classic vanilla and chocolate will also be offered, along with dairy-free and vegan options. When life gets hard, make a Sundae on Main run.

Did You Know?

Mexican Independence Day is on September 16. The day commemorates the moment of Father Hidalgo, a priest and leader, calling for Mexicans’ liberation from Spain in 1810. La Fondita is marking the occasion by serving traditional Mexican dishes such as pozole verde, pozole rojo and chiles rellenos.

Next door, Coche Comedor will be offering chiles en nogada, beef short rib barbacoa and tamal de piña.

Il Buco al Mare is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. The restaurant serving rustic Italian fare, which also has an outpost in Manhattan as well as Ibiza, Spain, has been a wonderful addition to the East End food scene. The focaccia, which uses imported flour from Sicily, has a glorious golden hue and is quite rich in flavor. Other favorite menu items include the pizza topped with eggplant, peperoncino, mozzarella and anchovy, the spicy octopus appetizer and the Long Island duck breast.

Bits & Bites:

To allow for outdoor dining as the fall weather kicks in, Moby’s in East Hampton has installed an open-sided tent to create a heated area. The kitchen offers coastal Italian cuisine such as its signature wood-fired pizza, pasta, seafood and seasonal vegetable delicacies, along with more casual daytime cafe fare on the weekend.

Ten Homakase offers premium and private omakase for homes and private tasting events in the Hamptons. Renowned sushi chef and co-owner Daniel Kim provides a customizable, intimate and unique experience all in the comfort of one’s home. Experience a nigiri course menu and add-ons like uni, wagyu and sake tasting. Sushi making classes are also available.

The nonprofit Chefs for Impact is hosting a farm-to-table dinner with Michelin Star Chef Anita Lo on October 1 to honor local and seasonal Long Island producers. Enjoy live music and produce from farm favorites Early Girl Farm and Great Gun Shellfish, with wine provided by RGNY Vineyard. General admission tickets include cocktail hour and a three-course meal.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]