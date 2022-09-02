Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy the summer’s last hurrah with your kids and the whole family over Labor Day weekend at these East End events, September 2–6, 2022 — plus 10 go-to Hamptons and North Fork venues.

Coffee Bookmarks

Friday, September 2, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

If your little ones ages 4 and up love to read, head on over to the East Hampton Library, where they will learn to make their very own bookmark using coffee as paint. Be sure to register your child ahead of time.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Oreo Popcorn

Friday, September 2, 5–6 p.m.

Your little chef in grades 4–12 can pop by the Westhampton Free Library to learn to make this salty, sweet treat in person.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Grab & Go Pumpkin Chocolate Cookies

Tuesday, September 6, 9–11 a.m.

Take your teen over to the Mattituck-Laurel Library to get the recipe and ingredients for this delicious fall treat courtesy of Chef Rob. Advanced registration is required to get the kits.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Birding With Frank: Celebrate World Shorebirds Day

Tuesday, September 6, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Your little birder ages 8 and up can fly on over to the South Fork Natural History Museum, where they will learn to count and monitor shorebirds. Spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

3D Printing Class

Tuesday, September 6, 3:30 p.m.

Shannon of Hampton Library will show teens how to use various programs to create their own 3D-printed projects. Prints will be ready for pick-up at a later date.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park, whether it’s raining or sunny. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers. You’ll also enjoy a market cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Atlantic Avenue Beach

Hit the surf for your final summer weekend. This beach is a splash with parents due to its beautiful sand, nice-sized waves and vigilant lifeguards. There’s also a snack shack serving ice cream, food and drinks. Parking and restrooms are available.

4 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-324-2417

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Havens Beach Park

Say a fond farewell to summer with a playground, gazebo and bathrooms right on the beach in Sag Harbor. Kiddos can enjoy some maritime scenery while they play.

Havens Beach Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0222, sagharborchamber.com/vendors/havens-beach

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

Celebrate Labor Day with some classic summer eats at The Lobster Roll, where seating is available both outdoors and in. Burgers, fried fish and classics like grilled cheese and chicken fingers will keep everyone in the family happy.

1980 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Montauk Downs State Park

Enjoy a large, Olympic-sized public pool, kiddie pool and showers at this family favorite at the end of the Hamptons. There are also tennis courts and a grill room that serves breakfast and lunch. Adults enter for $7 and children are $5. Parking is free.

50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov/parks/29/details.aspx

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Mini Golf, boating and board rentals are all part of the outdoor fun at Puff & Putt. A small arcade and toy store are also located on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Your little nature lover can explore critters living in forests and ponds as well as view a beautiful butterfly garden. There’s also a nature gift shop kids can check out on the weekends from noon–4 p.m.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Celebrate the last weekend of summer with some sweet treats at Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe, where your little one can enjoy a variety of flavors as a sundae, shake, banana boat or churro sandwich.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own mix-and-match berries and find some early apples while enjoying fresh produce and baked goods at the fruit stand all summer long. The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

