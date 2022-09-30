Podcast: Dan Talks with Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold
Episode 99: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold. This past summer, Treuhold, a first-term village trustee and resident of 25 years, made quite a splash as Quogue’s first new mayor in more than a decade — running unopposed after longtime Mayor Peter Sartorius decided not to seek reelection.