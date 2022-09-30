Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold
Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

Episode 99: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold. This past summer, Treuhold, a first-term village trustee and resident of 25 years, made quite a splash as Quogue’s first new mayor in more than a decade — running unopposed after longtime Mayor Peter Sartorius decided not to seek reelection.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Robert Treuhold, the mayor of the Village of Quogue – Episode 99

