Top East End Kids & Family Events: October 21–26, 2022

Get out and about on the East End with your kids at these great family friendly events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, October 21–26, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

TGIF It’s Fri-Yay!

Friday, October 21

Kick off the weekend right at Flanders Youth Center, where games, crafts, sports and movie nights are all part of the fun. Youngsters in grades K–4 can attend from 4–6 p.m. and those in grades 5–8 can participate from 6–8 p.m. The program is free and pre-registration is required.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Going on a Ghost Hunt

Sunday, October 23, 11 a.m.–noon

Your little ghost won’t want to miss this spooktacular good time at the John Jermain Memorial Library with local Southampton author Dianne Moritz. She will be telling the story of three brave, adventuresome dogs from her book Going on a Ghost Hunt.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Our Fabulous Variety Show Drama & Puppetry

Monday, October 24, 4:30–5:15 p.m.

Your little thespian ages 3–5 can create works of art as well as stories to go along with them at Project Most at Holy Trinity. Classes are $27 for a drop-in and $176 for an eight-week session.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Ghoulish Gaming: Luigi’s Mansion

Monday, October 24, 6–7 p.m.

Your little goblin in grades 5–12 is invited to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for an evening of spooky fun. Luigi will have to hunt ghosts to save his friends at the Last Resort Hotel.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-732-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Sing-a-Longs With Mr. Rich

Wednesday, October 26, 10–10:30 a.m.

If your little ones have music in their soul, bring them on over to the Bridgehampton Library. Kiddos of all ages can sing, dance and clap to the catchy guitar music of librarian Mr. Rich. Registration is required.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini-golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Gabrielson’s Country Farm

Your little ones won’t want to miss pumpkin picking, pedal tractors and bounce houses while enjoying the fall atmosphere at Gabrielson’s. Fresh-squeezed lemonade, apple cider and homemade preserves are also part of the fun.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Mums, pumpkins and craft beer for parents are all part of the fun in the fall.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Harbes Family Farm

It wouldn’t be fall without all of the colorful family fun at Harbes. Your little ones will enjoy farm animals, a pumpkin patch and a corn maze. And parents won’t want to miss the wonderful fruit stand and winery right on the premises.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Hank’s Pumpkintown

Don’t miss all of the autumn magic at Hank’s Pumpkintown. Your kiddos will love apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a maze park and edible treats. Parents will appreciate the hard cider available at the market.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

If your kiddos are hungry after a long day of exploring the East End, take them over to the Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport, where breakfast and lunch are served to perfection every day. You’ll enjoy classic egg dishes, French toast, pancakes and smoothies that all get high marks from parents and young eaters.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Milk Pail Fruit Stand

Apple picking is back at the Milk Pail Fruit Stand, where additional fall treats include pumpkins, squash and gourds. Hot cider and other treats are available at the Fresh Market.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Enjoy sunflower fields and U-pick pumpkins at Patty’s with no reservation. Your kiddos can also check out the produce stand with cider, baked goods and seasonal ice cream.

401 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Seven Ponds Orchard

Enjoy some serious apple picking, a corn maze, hayrides, a market and a picnic area at Seven Ponds Orchard. Make sure to arrive early to grab your red wagon!

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/sevenpondsorchard

Tick Tock Mini-Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on or get in on the fun with their junior putters.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

