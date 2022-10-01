Food Seen: Almond Artist & Writers, Birdies Ale House & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Artist & Writers nights are back at Almond, the Pridwin reopens, Birdies Ale House ups the ante, Lil’ Birdy makes a move and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

Almond’s acclaimed “Artist & Writers” dinner series will be returning this Monday, October 3 at 7 p.m. Sabra Moon Elliot, who in 2020 had her first solo exhibition titled SPACE at Tripoli Gallery in Wainscott, is the featured artist. Elliot studied art history at Umbra Institute in Perugia, Italy and has also exhibited work recently at The Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton, Ille Arts in Amagansett and Studio 11 in East Hampton. The cost is $49 and includes a three-course family style meal and one glass of wine or draft beer. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages has reopened on Shelter Island. Overlooking Crescent Beach, the resort features a private beach, pool services, water activities such as sailing, fishing, a full-service spa and a restaurant. The tradition of the iconic property, which was first opened in 1927, is preserved in the new iteration and the year-round relaxation has only been heightened. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for hotel guests, as well as lunch, dinner and cocktails for outside visitors, offering American cuisine including fresh, locally caught fish and seafood, Shelter Island’s own produce, and wines from East End vineyards and beyond.

The new Birdies Ale House in Southampton Town has upped the ante by catering to “sports betting app enthusiasts.” The sports bar, which opened in July in the old Blue Collar Bar spot, is owned by East Hampton native Emma Beudert. She was inspired to launch a casino-style hangout after New York State legalized four sports betting apps in January. Beudert purchased Fierro’s Pizza in East Hampton Village in 2021 and sold it after 10 months, using that money to buy the Tuckahoe bar. She was a regular at the shuttered Blue Collar Bar, where she first fell in love with the space. Customers can watch games in the bar and hand out “sports tickers,” enabling betters to make smarter gambles by supplying live updates of games. The ale house is tricked out with 13 TVs, a draft beer system, darts and a jukebox, and it seats approximately 30 people. Bar bites like nachos, guac, chips and salsa, hot dogs, soft pretzel bites, egg rolls and corn fritters are all offered for no more than $8. It’s open daily from noon to 11 p.m.

The bad news is that Lil’ Birdie in Sag Harbor announced that it will close its store on Division Street on October 2. The good news is that the owners, Kye Vatash and Alexis Krisel, plan on moving into a larger space. We’ll cherish the fried chicken sandwiches, Bee’s Knees sandwich (topped with hot honey and bread-and-butter pickles and chicken nuggets) and late-night chicken nuggets and nuggie sauce after some Murf’s fun at the old spot. Stay tuned for Lil’ Birdie 2 — we can’t wait to see what is hatched up.

Did You Know?

North Fork Table & Inn, set in a historic countryside home in Southold, recently launched Burger and Blend Night on Thursdays. Accabonac grass-fed burgers are delectably paired with a glass of local red or white wine for just $30. North Fork Table & Inn was selected in Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list this month.

El Turco’s logo utilizes the “nazar,” which is an eye-shaped amulet believed to protect against the evil eye. Located close to the heart of East Hampton at 33 Three Mile Harbor Road, signature dishes include roasted beet hummus, red lentil balls and Armenian-style pilaki. The Ali Nazik Kebab, a smoked pureed eggplant topped with cubes of sautéed lamb, is to die for. The traditional Mediterranean-style grilled sea bass is also delightful.

Bits & Bites:

The weather is still warm enough to dine outdoors, so take advantage! One of our favorite outdoor patios can be found at Tutto Il Giorno in Southampton. Designed by Gabby Karan, pastas range from spaghetti pomodoro and fettuccine with kale and walnut pesto while favorite entrees include the kitchen’s daily fish in parchment and chicken Milanese.

On Tuesday evenings starting October 4, it’s Lobster Bake Night at Manna at Lobster Inn! Enjoy a delectable shrimp and crab stuffed lobster with a house salad or crispy potatoes on the side for $56 all night. Sundays equals football, so kick off your Sunday at Manna and catch NFL games on three TVs in the bar area. Enjoy happy hour specials during the games including half-off oysters all day and drink specials.

Now that the summer crowd is gone, we have some summer hotspots all to ourselves. Be sure to dine at The Clam Bar one more time before it closes for the season in a few weeks. Its spicy crab and sweet corn bisque and lobster BLT are undefeated.

Food Quote:

“It’s OK to eat fish, because they don’t have any feelings.” –Kurt Cobain