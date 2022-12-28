The Scoop

Mattituck Man Gets 4-12 for Fatal DWI Crash

A Mattituck man was sentenced December 21 to 4 to 12 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 38-year-old pedestrian in Riverhead last year.

Suffolk County Judge Stephen Braslow showed leniency in sentencing Matthew Nemschick, 56, less than the prosecutors’ recommendation of 6 to 18 years.

Nemschick faced up to 25 years after pleading guilty in May to felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.

Nemschick was driving on Main Street when he struck the victim shortly after 10 p.m. on February 11, 2021, Riverhead Town Police have said. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Police reportedly identified the victim as Alexander Lopez Guzman, who was homeless.

