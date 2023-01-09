Schneps Media’s Power List Event is heading to Palm Beach!

The ever-expanding media company will commemorate this year’s premier lineup of honorees with a networking and awards dinner on Monday, March 6 at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach (155 Hammon Avenue).

Schneps Media is thrilled to be naming the movers and shakers of Palm Beach to the Dan’s Palm Beach Power List. The event will be an opportunity to highlight the powerful individuals who have made successful connections using the Golden Triangle of networking from Manhattan to the The Hamptons and Palm Beach.

“We look forward to bringing together Power Listers from Palm Beach to celebrate their accomplishments and to connect with like-minded individuals,” said Elizabeth Schneps-Aloni, SVP, NYC Community Media & Events. “Nothing is more powerful than connection.”

Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach, Dan’s Papers and Behind the Hedges, is proud to bring together the most extraordinary men and women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

Power List honorees were chosen from a broad spectrum of the business and nonprofit world and will be recognized for their accomplishments and their commitment to making a positive impact in Palm Beach.

And 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to benefit a local cause.

For more information on how you can be a part of this exciting event, visit SchnepsEvents.com.

For tickets, sponsorship or to learn how to be named to the Power List, reach out to Demetra Mattone, Director of Corporate Events, at [email protected] or at 718-260-4512.

Learn more at PalmBeachPowerList.com