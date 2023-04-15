Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bedell Cellars is teaming up with Island Gatherings to offer special occasion luxury picnics this season at the vineyard. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, engagement, the bride-to-be or simply want to enjoy a beautiful day on the North Fork, the picnic is perfect.

They are available for up to 16 people and include a selection of grazing options, Bedell Cellars’ award-winning wines and a picturesque setting at the stunning vineyard. To book, visit islandgatheringspicnicco.com. A picnic without the ants, sign us up!

Bedell Cellars will also host a Small Batch Winemaker Dinner on Saturday, May 6 from 6–9 p.m. Guests will enjoy an intimate dinner in the Bedell Cottage complete with food by renowned local caterers Grace and Grit.

Each dish will be paired with a Small Batch wine chosen by Corey Creek Winemaker Marin Brennan. Tickets cost $200 and can be purchased by visiting here.

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic is hosting a bevy of fun events in the next few weeks. Live music can be heard at the venue every Saturday and Sunday this month from 1–5 p.m. and better yet, there will be a free tour and tasting for Long Island locals on the second Friday of each month at 2 p.m. through September. Reservations are recommended.

The vineyard is also hosting a Comedy Night on April 28 with an impressive lineup of joke-tellers and have teamed up with NoFoDoCo for a wine and doughnut pairing on Saturday, May 13 from noon–4 p.m.

Almond will close out its popular Artists & Writers series this spring on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. with the extraordinary Jeremy Dennis. Dennis is a contemporary fine art photographer and a tribal member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation. His work explores indigenous identity, culture and assimilation. A three-course family-style meal will be served with one glass of wine or draft beer for $59 plus gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week is so close we can taste it. The eight days of great eats is taking place from Sunday, April 23 to Sunday, April 30. Participating restaurants will offer a $22 two-course lunch and/or $27, $37 or $44 three-course dinner prix fixe throughout the duration of the week (with the exception of Saturday night, when the prix fixe may stop being served at 7 p.m.).

For East End representation, Bistro Été and Calissa in Water Mill, On the Docks in Aquebogue, R.AIRE at Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, The Dimon Estate in Jamesport and The Preston House in Riverhead are all signed up, with more expected to follow suit. For a full list of participants and to view menus, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.

Did You Know?

The Watermill Center, an interdisciplinary laboratory for the arts and humanities, announced that they will be hosting an annual Artists’ Table brunch series, with the first one to take place on Saturday, April 29 at noon. Restaurateur and Chef Jason Weiner of Almond and Greek choreographer Katerina Andreou will be featured at the first brunch. Diners are invited to enjoy an intimate presentation by The Watermill Center’s artists-in-residence followed by a farm-to-table meal from East End chefs and wine pairings by Wölffer Estate Vineyards.

Clam Bar at Napeague is opening on Friday, April 21 and will be introducing new menu items. The summer can’t be too far away if the Hamptons’ favorite fish shack is back at it!

Bits & Bites:

Did someone say “new restaurants?” Barona Bay in Hampton Bays had a lot to live up to after opening in the spot Salvatore’s used to occupy, and the modern American eatery has more than met the bar.

Created by Dana McCall of Elegant Affairs Caterers and chef/owner Romeo Auer, the wide-ranging menu includes flash fried calamari and shishito peppers, tapas board, honey glazed ginger salmon and seared scallops with bacon. The pizza choices are formidable as well.

The Cowboy is topped with brisket, crispy onion, sliced pickles and barbecue drizzle and no description can properly do it justice. It must be experienced.

Mavericks Montauk is opening on April 21. The restaurant, which calls itself a “surf ’n’ turf reboot, with sunsets on the side,” is helmed by Executive Chef Jeremy Blutstein and Managing Partner Vanessa Price. Also from their website: “Think of us like the classic surf and turf. You remember having a baby that grew up to travel the world, then returned to Montauk to start a restaurant—but it took a break in between to study cobbling with Daniel Day Lewis.”

Blutstein has been running kitchens on the East End and in New York City for the past 15 years, including properties like Crow’s Nest, The Surf Lodge and Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island while Price is a sommelier, wine industry veteran and bestselling author. One can expect sublime seafood and steak cuts, along with creative dishes, at Mavericks.

Food Quote:

