Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hen of the Woods Market in Southampton, and Chef Anna Lembo, bring out-of-the-ordinary, responsibly-sourced, gourmet pantry staples to the Hamptons.

Lembo uses mostly local and seasonal ingredients sourced from farmers & purveyors, who owner Jonathan Bernard has forged strong relationships, and unique Asian ingredients and prepared foods fill the shelves to illuminate favorite staples in an approachable way.

Now Hen of the Woods is joining the many other fantastic East End food and wine purveyors at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Chef Lembo about her cooking inspiration, new food trends, her favorite dish, kitchen influences and more in the lead up to this year’s Rosé Soirée.

Hen of the Woods Chef Anna Lembo

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Cooking is all about caring. It’s the way for me to express love for those I care about.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People are starting to focus more on natural, farm to table and the importance of where food comes from.

What is your favorite dish?

Anything with mushrooms!

What influences your creations?

Seasonal ingredients, from the farms and the farmers around us. We let them guide us.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Alex Guarnaschelli. She is real and cooks naturally. She’s authentic.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Bread and butter. Reminds me of my childhood. Freshly baked out of the oven.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I clean the kitchen before and after cooking. I cannot concentrate in a messy kitchen.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Hen of the Woods is located at 48 Hampton Road in Southampton, 631-204-5185, 48hampton.com.