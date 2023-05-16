Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A longtime Dan’s Taste participant, Spiro’s Lounge in Rocky Point, led by owner Spiro Karachopan in the kitchen, is bringing authentic Mediterranean delights to our favorite East End gatherings.

Specifically, Karachopan and his Spiro’s team are joining the many other fantastic East End food and wine purveyors at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Karachopan about his path to the restaurant business, new food trends, his ultimate comfort food and more in the lead up to this year’s Rosé Soirée.

Meet Spiro’s Lounge Owner & Chef Spiro Karachopan

How did you get into this line of work?

I got into cooking because of my mom. When I was little she would cook for weddings in our Grecian village. It was fascinating for me to watch those big pots and people enjoying every single dish she made. I started helping her out when I was old enough and I have been cooking since then. It’s been over 55 years now.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing more vegan demand for sure. That market is getting bigger every day. I see on the news that they are trying to make vegan steaks, fish and even eggs taste as close as possible to real ones.

What is your favorite dish?

Whole black sea bass is my favorite with some fresh salad on the side. Really good extra virgin olive oil and a glass of wine is a must too.

What is your comfort food and why?

My comfort food is feta, olives and a piece of bread. I can eat it every day. It’s simple, delicious and brings back my childhood memories in Greece. When I was helping my dad on the farm, that’s all we would have for lunch.

Spiro’s Lounge is located at 4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point, 631-744-4100, spiroslounge.com