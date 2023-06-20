Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The oenophiles behind a wine collective in Peconic have stories to share about their experience in the wine community, and you, too, can join the conversation.

Women-owned wine collective Chronicle Wines is partnering with North Fork Seafood and Grace & Grit catering to bring a summer seafood pop-up to the North Fork.

This triple-collaboration pop-up, which runs every other Thursday from 4-7 p.m. through August, serves a rotating menu of small plates and refreshing summer wines in the pastoral North Fork setting.

The menu for the pop-up series is contingent upon North Fork Seafood’s haul for the day. Diners can expect 2-3 menu items per event, and small plates can include dishes like super-fresh poke, crudo, tostadas, and lobster rolls.

Master fisherman and Greenport-native Jermaine Owens launched his North Fork Seafood as a wholesale seafood business and home delivery service during the pandemic. He said he was able to provide his customers with hyper-local Long Island fish at a time when people were hesitant to go out and shop. Post-pandemic business, he said, has continued to boom.

Host Chronicle Wines is a women-led winery based in Peconic that boasts two winemakers who handcraft five brands of wines and spritzers: Brooklyn Oenology, Saltbird Cellars, As If Wines, Haywater Cove, and CANette. Chronicle was founded in 2019 by two longtime friends – Alie Shaper and Robin Epperson-McCarthy – who joined forces to open a tasting room to share their personal stories and experiences with the community at large.

Chef Adam Kaufer of Grace & Grit creates and serves the menu with an eye on telling a story. Grace & Grit’s website says the caterers demonstrate “thoughtful cooking and event execution. We can make a large scale event feel intimate (and simple) and a small event feel big (and momentous).”

RSVP for the event to guarantee a seat. Small plates run $8 to $18, and wines are $12-$16 per glass.

Chronicle Wines is located at 2885 Peconic Lane in Peconic. Learn more at chroniclewines.co/events.