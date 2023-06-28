Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers is hosting the next in its Dan’s Taste series of events at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on Thursday, July 13. The event, Dan’s Clambake MTK, is the ultimate seaside soirée of the summer season serving up an oceanfront food and drink celebration.

This epic Hamptons clambake is a fun walk-around format featuring seafood from clams and oysters to a caviar bar. VIP guests will also get exclusive access to a plated lobster dinner along with premier cocktails, beachside bonfire after party and gift bag.

The event will feature a top DJ paired with a saxophonist and drummer. Tickets to the event are limited and start at just $125 including all food and drink.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gurney’s to create a unique and exclusive experience for those who appreciate the finest that the Hamptons has to offer,” says Elizabeth Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Papers. “The evening will be an oceanfront culinary celebration at a world-class resort.”

The Hamptons summer season is not complete without an elevated clambake, and this is the experience that foodies have been waiting for — from the ambience to the food and drink. Limited guests will indulge in a celebration of food, drink and the best of the Hamptons, enjoying an experience unlike any other.

After dinner, VIPs will enjoy a bonfire on the beach with s’mores, drinks and the ocean breeze. Celebrate the beach life and ocean views, coastal cuisine and everything that makes Gurney’s the hottest seaside destination on the East Coast.

Sponsoring the event are Adamas, Corona Premier, Simply Spiked, Great Jones Whiskey, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Country Carpet and Hampton Ice.

The event is part of Dan’s Papers’ most extraordinary Dan’s Taste series, hosting the hottest events on the East End celebrating the region’s first-rate culinary scene and award-winning wineries.

The series kicked off May 28 with a toast to everyone’s favorite summer wine at the sold-out Rosé Soirée, followed by Chefs of the Hamptons on June 22 at EHP Resort & Marina.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.