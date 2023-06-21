The Violin Diva to Serenade Chefs of the Hamptons 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sarina Suno, a violinist known as The Violin Diva, will deliver an electric performance for foodies at the annual Chefs of the Hamptons on Thursday, June 22 at the EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton.

The Tokyo-born electric violinist has played alongside artists such as DJ Jonathan Peters, the Black Eyed Peas, rapper FloRida, Milla Jovovich and Cyndi Lauper. She has become the most well-known electric violinist throughout New York City as she plays her way through the metropolitan area with her custom-made LED violin.

Suno has played at major venues, including Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and Highline Ballroom, and exclusive nightclubs such as Pacha, Marquee, Lavo, Tao and 1 Oak. The Berklee College of Music summa cum laude graduate combines her classical training with a love of dance music such as house, EDM and hip-hop, as well as jazz, blues, Latin and R&B to form a very unique sound and a dazzling performance style all her own.

Victor Entertainment, one of the largest major labels in Japan, signed her while she was still in college, before she took her fiddle on tour and released three CDs — all of which made it to the top 20 charts on iTunes Japan.

Suno entertained guests at Dan’s Rosé Soirée and she is thrilled to join the next Dan’s Taste event at EHP Resort & Marina’s Sí Sí restaurant on June 22.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.