New York City’s own Au Jus is bringing their incredible roasted meats and Oklahoma barbecue to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Patrick Griffin, owner of Au Jus, recently spoke to us about how he entered the food biz, his culinary inspiration, favorite comfort food and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Patrick Griffin, Owner of Au Jus

How did you get into this line of work?

Food has been a passion of mine since childhood. I grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where I came from a family of nine kids. My father worked the pipelines by day and had a second job in a store where he learned barbecue techniques from a local expert.

He utilized those techniques for our family barbecues. Saturday evenings were our traditional time for family cookouts.

My interest began there. But, this is a second career for me. I recently retired as a Biotech Executive. Food has become my passion project in retirement.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From being a kid at those family barbecues in Oklahoma.

What is your favorite dish?

Smoked Beef Hot Links, which is a smoked beef sausage, with a little bit of spice, often served as a slider … And the 14-hour smoked brisket comes in at a very close second.

What is your comfort food?

A good bowl of baked beans.

Who do you most admire in the food industry and why?

Wylie Dufresne. He broke everything down to its chemical form, a process called molecular gastronomy which is a movement that incorporates science and new techniques in the preparation, transformation and artistic presentation of food. It is the study of molecules as they relate to the chemical and physical processes of cooking. Something I can appreciate given my background as a Biotech Executive.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

Smoked beef hot link sausage.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Au Jus, 2621 Broadway, NYC, 917-675-7612; also in East Harlem & Washington Heights, aujusnyc.com.