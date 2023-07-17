Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Josh Kreitzman, chef, owner and butcher at Prime Time Butcher in Woodbury is displaying his prowess and serving some meaty goodies at Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Kreitzman recently spoke to us about how he entered the food biz, his favorite comfort food, what inspires him and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Josh Kreitzman of Prime Time Butcher

How did you get into this line of work?

I am the third generation in our family business that was opened 30 years ago by my grandfather as a wholesale business. We have since transformed it into a retail business with an online presence that ships all over the country.

What do you draw your inspiration from?

Creating very simple food that people love with the very best ingredients I have.

What is your favorite dish?

I love Chinese food. Chicken with string beans is a favorite, but I like any Chinese food that is cooked simply with fresh ingredients.

What is your comfort food and why?

Good bread. Something about having a meal that starts with fresh warm bread which sets the tone for the rest of the meal. You just know it’s going to be a good meal if it starts with good bread.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

I admire chefs like Guy Fieri, Tyler Florence and Ree Drummond. Chefs from the early days on the Food Show networks, cooked simply along the lines that I like to cook using fresh ingredients and simple techniques.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I am meticulous in what I am producing, from the quality and freshness of the ingredients to the preparation and presentation. I will throw it out if it doesn’t meet our standards. And no one is allowed to touch my knives!

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

An all-white meat teriyaki turkey burger on a brioche bun with sweet Asian coleslaw, Asian noodle salad and pineapple baby back ribs.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Prime Time Butcher is located at 8045 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury. Call 516-921-6519 or visit orderprimetime.com to learn more.