Greenport in Focus, Bonfire Coffeehouse Debuts & More East End Foodie Bites

Claudio’s Grilled Octopus, Photo: Courtesy Claudio’s

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Why? It’s finally fall, which means the Maritime Festival in Greenport is this weekend! This Saturday and Sunday, enjoy a weekend-long celebration of local maritime heritage full of food, activities, maritime demonstrations, kayak races, boat displays and over 100 vendors.

The festival will include events such as cardboard boat races, a snapper fishing contest for kids and the Paul Drum Pirate and Mermaid Breakfast for just $20 per person; purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/pirates-mermaids-breakfast-tickets. On top of that, throughout the weekend there will be oyster, wine and beer tastings, along with food trucks. What better way to spend the weekend?

If you’re in need of some restaurant recommendations during the festival, Greenport does not disappoint. Claudio’s in Greenport, which is sponsoring the 2023 Land & Sea Gala Friday night, is a great destination, especially considering their location. Located right by the festival, not to mention on the water, the restaurant is an exceptional option for delicious fresh seafood. The lobster mac and cheese as well as the oysters Rockefeller are favorites. Another great option is Lucharitos, a funky yet playful Mexican restaurant and bar that is known by many.

Try their chip dip trio, where you can dip your chips into their cheese sauce, guacamole or salsa fresca. Top it off with the mango margarita and carne asada burrito and you’re all set. Olive Branch Restaurant and Bar serves Mediterranean-style dishes with featured plates from Turkey, France, Italy and Greece. Relax on the patio overlooking the harbor while sipping on a glass of Turkish wine and noshing on the grilled lamb shish kebabs.

If you’re looking to watch weekend football, Andy’s restaurant is the ideal place to catch a game and nosh a good burger. Customers can build their own burger, choosing their own cheese, toppings and additional items, such as a fresh egg, bacon or even mozzarella sticks. We don’t know about you, but a cheeseburger with mozzarella sticks on top sounds revolutionary.

Bonfire Coffeehouse, located behind Fini Pizza in Amagansett, is Amagansett town’s new gem. Opened in late May, Bonfire Coffeehouse is the perfect go-to family spot for breakfast, pastries, sandwiches, gelato and all things coffee. On the go? No worries! Grab their Bonfire Cobb salad or pasta salad of the week. The shop sells products from multiple local vendors, including Balsam Farms, Southampton Apiary and Two Sister Nuts and Seeds.

In terms of their coffee drinks, they offer a wide variety of options aside from the usual roundup, such as their signature Bonfire latte with vanilla, cardamom and hazelnut syrups, Golden Turmeric Milk Latte and even a mushroom-based coffee alternative latte called Joey. If you’re craving a late-night dessert, be sure to stop in for their house-made gelato served in their homemade waffle cones, where they have 10 flavors that change weekly.

Favorites include strawberries & cream and marshmallow Stracciatella. Open year round from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. every day, there is something for everyone at this delicious new spot.

Did You Know?

The popular beloved market, Citarella, has been part of New York for over 100 years! Beginning as a small neighborhood seafood market on the Upper West Side in 1912, it was bought by Joe Gurrera in 1983. Gurrera’s passion for all things seafood and the culinary industry has resulted in what Citarella currently is today.

Fresno in East Hampton, Beacon in Sag Harbor, and Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor are all sister restaurants! Make it a priority to dine at each one.

Bits and Bites:

Green Hill Kitchen & Que on the North Fork has open mic night every Thursday from 7–10 p.m. Bang out some tunes while snacking on their smoked brisket sandwich.

Elaia Estiatorio has OPA Happy Hour every Tuesday to Sunday from 5–6:30 p.m. Enjoy select wines, cocktails and small plates for just $12!

Duck Walk Vineyards is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in both their Southampton and Southold locations! Indulge in a wine tasting for just $16 per person and be entertained by live music every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October.

Sundays are for brunch! Sel Rrose has brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Montauk style. Try the shrimp & grits or their lobster bisque.

Calling all bubble tea lovers! If you’re craving bubble tea, these are the must-go-to places: Yummylicious, Street Food and Buddhaberry.

Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor has happy hour everyday from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at the bar and offers $11 specialty cocktails, $10 glasses of wine and discounted bar bites.

Froyo hot spot The Sweet Spot in East Hampton will stay open through the off-season! Enjoy self-serve froyo with lots of toppings, coffee drinks and baked goods. Now opening at noon on weekends and 2 p.m. weekdays, right in time for school dismissal!

Food Quote:

“Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together.” -Guy Fieri