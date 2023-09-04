Recipe: Learn to Make Ruggero's Delicious Chicken Sorrentino

Ruggero’s Chicken Sorrentino Pecorino

Chicken alla sorrento is chicken alla delicious. Simple arithmetic. Try your hand at making this chicken sorrento pecorino recipe by Chef Rogelio Perez of Ruggero’s Restaurant at The Shoppes at East Wind, featuring chicken breast baked with breaded eggplant, prosciutto, tomatoes, spinach and basil and topped with fresh mozzarella and a tangy sauce.

Ingredients for chicken (one serving):

10 oz bone-in French breast of chicken

1/4 eggplant

1 oz thinly sliced prosciutto

1 plum tomato

2 cups fresh baby spinach

2 beaten eggs

2 oz fresh mozzarella

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

1/4 cup flour

2 cloves sliced garlic

1/2 cup olive oil

4 basil leaves

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 granulated garlic

Ingredients for sauce:

8 oz plum tomatoes in juice

1/4 chopped onion

1 chopped garlic clove

1/4 tsp oregano

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Prepare tomato sauce by sauteing onion, garlic and basil, adding plumb tomatoes in juice and simmering for approximately 20 minutes.

3. Puree the sauce and add salt, pepper to taste.

4. Season chicken with salt, pepper, garlic and olive oil.

5. Pan sear chicken skin side down until light brown and finish in oven until chicken is 165° F.

6. Slice eggplant long ways, 1/8 of an inch, then lightly flour eggplant, dip in egg mixture and finish in breadcrumbs.

7. Fry eggplant until golden brown on either side.

8. Slice tomato, 1/8 inch.

9. Sauté baby spinach with sliced garlic in olive oil.

10. Slice fresh mozzarella into 4 slices.

11. Top chicken with the eggplant, prosciutto, baby spinach, sliced tomato and fresh mozzarella and top with tomato sauce for approximately 5–7 minutes.

For more dishes from Ruggero’s in Wading River, visit ruggerosrestaurant.com