Explore New Businesses in Southampton This Fall

Inside Enchanté

There are few places that epitomize the East End quite like the Village of Southampton.

Aside from the region’s beloved beaches, one of Southampton’s many highlights is its thriving array of world-class restaurants and businesses.

Here is a round-up of a few intriguing new businesses to explore in the area this fall that have just recently opened or will be opening very soon.

Take some time to visit them during this weekend’s SouthamptonFest celebration!

New Southampton Businesses

Enchanté Bistro

This French-inspired bistro opened this past spring. The glass-enclosed restaurant offers exquisite French brunch and dinner selections, a chic brasserie-like bar and an intimate private dining room for curated events. 210 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-810-9020, enchantebistro.com

Gorjana

A Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, fine necklaces, earrings and bracelets are just the tip of the iceberg of what Gorjana has to offer. 19 Main Street, Southampton. gorjana.com

Little Beach Harvest

The first legal cannabis dispensary in New York State to feature both medical and recreational cannabis products is set to open in fall 2023 in Southampton. The Shinnecock Nation worked closely with the dispensary’s architects to ensure that proper tribal protocols were followed throughout the construction of the business, which will operate on Shinnecock Nation sovereign territory. 56 Montauk Highway, Southampton. littlebeachharvest.com

El Verano

This upscale Mexican concept is the latest from Julian Medina, a Quogue resident and chef/partner who is also the man behind Upper West Side Mexican seafood place El Fish Marisqueria and long-time Broadway staple Toloache. Expect signature dishes like huitlacoche — a type of corn fungus — and black truffle quesadillas with fresh corn; lobster tacos with a peanut salsa macha sauce; and several varieties of ceviche and crudo. There is also a distinct focus on local produce. 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton. elveranony.com