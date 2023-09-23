Fall Guide

Explore New Businesses in Southampton This Fall

By Evan Miller
3 minute 09/23/2023
Enchanté opens Friday, May 5 in Southampton
Inside Enchanté

There are few places that epitomize the East End quite like the Village of Southampton.

Aside from the region’s beloved beaches, one of Southampton’s many highlights is its thriving array of world-class restaurants and businesses.

Here is a round-up of a few intriguing new businesses to explore in the area this fall that have just recently opened or will be opening very soon.

Take some time to visit them during this weekend’s SouthamptonFest celebration!

Inside Enchanté in Southampton
Inside EnchantéBrett O’Brien

New Southampton Businesses

Enchanté Bistro

This French-inspired bistro opened this past spring. The glass-enclosed restaurant offers exquisite French brunch and dinner selections, a chic brasserie-like bar and an intimate private dining room for curated events. 210 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-810-9020, enchantebistro.com

Gorjana has luxurious jewelry available to explore in Southampton
Gorjana’s luxurious jewelry in Southampton (Photo courtesy of Gorjana)

Gorjana

A Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, fine necklaces, earrings and bracelets are just the tip of the iceberg of what Gorjana has to offer. 19 Main Street, Southampton. gorjana.com

Little Beach Harvest will operate on Shinnecock Nation sovereign territory and feature medical and recreational cannabis products in Southampton
Little Beach Harvest will operate on Shinnecock Nation sovereign territory and feature medical and recreational cannabis products (Photo courtesy of Little Beach Harvest)

Little Beach Harvest

The first legal cannabis dispensary in New York State to feature both medical and recreational cannabis products is set to open in fall 2023 in Southampton. The Shinnecock Nation worked closely with the dispensary’s architects to ensure that proper tribal protocols were followed throughout the construction of the business, which will operate on Shinnecock Nation sovereign territory. 56 Montauk Highway, Southampton. littlebeachharvest.com

The dining room at El Verano in Southampton Village
The dining room at El Verano in Southampton Village

El Verano

This upscale Mexican concept is the latest from Julian Medina, a Quogue resident and chef/partner who is also the man behind Upper West Side Mexican seafood place El Fish Marisqueria and long-time Broadway staple Toloache. Expect signature dishes like huitlacoche — a type of corn fungus — and black truffle quesadillas with fresh corn; lobster tacos with a peanut salsa macha sauce; and several varieties of ceviche and crudo. There is also a distinct focus on local produce. 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton. elveranony.com

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles