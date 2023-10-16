Recipe: TownLine BBQ Manzarita Is a Seasonal Take on a Classic Cocktail

The TownLine BBQ Manzarita

Fall is in full swing now. And what better way to celebrate than with a fall cocktail? This Manzarita from TownLine BBQ marries crisp fall apple flavor with the deliciousness of a margarita. Cheers!

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila blanco

1 oz Elderflower liqueur

3 oz Fresh apple cider

4 Lemon quarters

1 pinch Cinnamon

Cinnamon sugar rim

Dried apple chip garnish

Directions:

1. Gently muddle lemon quarters with cinnamon.

2. Add ice, tequila, elderflower liqueur, apple cider and shake hard.

3. Strain over fresh ice into a 16 oz mason jar rimmed with maple sugar.

4. Garnish with an apple chip.

For more TownLine BBQ cocktails, visit 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack or townlinebbq.com