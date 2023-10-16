Recipes

Recipe: TownLine BBQ Manzarita Is a Seasonal Take on a Classic Cocktail

By
1 minute 10/16/2023
The TownLine BBQ Manzarita
The TownLine BBQ Manzarita

Fall is in full swing now. And what better way to celebrate than with a fall cocktail? This Manzarita from TownLine BBQ marries crisp fall apple flavor with the deliciousness of a margarita. Cheers!

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila blanco
1 oz Elderflower liqueur
3 oz Fresh apple cider
4 Lemon quarters
1 pinch Cinnamon
Cinnamon sugar rim
Dried apple chip garnish

Directions:

1. Gently muddle lemon quarters with cinnamon.

2. Add ice, tequila, elderflower liqueur, apple cider and shake hard.

3. Strain over fresh ice into a 16 oz mason jar rimmed with maple sugar.

4. Garnish with an apple chip.

For more TownLine BBQ cocktails, visit 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack or townlinebbq.com

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles