Recipe: TownLine BBQ Manzarita Is a Seasonal Take on a Classic Cocktail
1 minute 10/16/2023
Fall is in full swing now. And what better way to celebrate than with a fall cocktail? This Manzarita from TownLine BBQ marries crisp fall apple flavor with the deliciousness of a margarita. Cheers!
Ingredients:
2 oz Tequila blanco
1 oz Elderflower liqueur
3 oz Fresh apple cider
4 Lemon quarters
1 pinch Cinnamon
Cinnamon sugar rim
Dried apple chip garnish
Directions:
1. Gently muddle lemon quarters with cinnamon.
2. Add ice, tequila, elderflower liqueur, apple cider and shake hard.
3. Strain over fresh ice into a 16 oz mason jar rimmed with maple sugar.
4. Garnish with an apple chip.
For more TownLine BBQ cocktails, visit 3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack or townlinebbq.com