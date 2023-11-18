Thanksgiving To-Go, Prix Fixe Dinners & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

There are many ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this week.

With less than one week until Thanksgiving, it’s time to turn on the oven, mash the potatoes, stuff the turkey and feast on an inordinate amount of food! To prepare you for this largely beloved event and holiday, here’s the latest.

If you don’t feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, there are multiple places offering a Thanksgiving menu in celebration of the holiday. Kick off the holiday season in grand style as Claudio’s Tavern & Grill proudly presents its second annual Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 23, from noon–6 p.m.

The menu includes dishes such as parker house rolls, Caesar salad, baby kale salad and main dishes such as roasted turkey breast, maple glazed ham, baked salmon and other sides and desserts. There will be an arts and crafts section for the children and a festive cider station with beverages for all guests! Cost is $75 for adults, $35 for children, and free for children 3 and under. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/3Q7Bxbj.

Next, Il Buco Al Mare in Amagansett is hosting a whopping four-course, family-style Thanksgiving dinner along with a takeout menu. Options such as chicory salad, fresh Stracciatella, roasted Brussels sprouts, honeynut squash, slow-roasted turkey with all the fixings, striped bass, homemade desserts and more will be available. The cost is $110 per person and $55 for children.

Southampton Publick House is serving a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe meal from 1–7 p.m. For $45 per person, guests will get to select an appetizer, entrée and dessert, including the classics as well as dishes like short rib ravioli, New York sirloin, clam chowder and French onion soup.

Lastly, Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor is also offering a three-course Thanksgiving prix fixe in addition to their a la carte menu from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can choose between sweet potato and chickpea soup, Caesar or miso pumpkin salad as their first course, are given the classic turkey dinner for their second course, and then have an option of panna cotta, pumpkin cheesecake, tiramisu or chocolate olive oil cake. Good luck making that choice. Make sure to make a reservation early to secure your spot!

Looking to indulge in new culinary delights and dishes from your favorite restaurants? We’ve got daily specials for you. The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor offers daily specials Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, savor the delectable Chicken Milanese Night for just $36, complete with your choice of appetizer and Milanese. Don’t forget to sweeten the deal with an optional dessert for only $6.

Wednesday brings the elegance of Lobster Night, offering a variety of lobster entrées, such as the “Old School” Lobster Garganelli, Steamed 1 ½ Pound Lobster or Butter Poached Lobster Tail with 7 oz. Grilled Filet Mignon, starting at $42. Thursday is all about Bouillabaisse Night, where you can enjoy an appetizer and a steaming bowl of bouillabaisse for $48, plus an optional dessert for $6. Cap off your week with a delightful Sunday Moules Frites Night, featuring your choice of appetizer and mussels for just $34, with dessert available at an additional $6.

K Pasa is offering daily specials from Monday to Thursday to make the weekdays a little brighter. Starting off with a three-course Meatless Monday menu for $33, followed by the notorious Taco Tuesday. Customers get to choose between any three tacos, along with chips and salsa for $18. On Wednesday, enjoy a Mexican burger with Tater Tots for $18. Then, end the week on Thursday with Chile relleno served with black beans and rice for $18.

Did You Know?

Kizzy T’s is now open in East Hampton! Offering dine-in and takeout, try their special SmashBurger, Miso Mac n Cheese or their Kumiso Poutine. As far as drinks go, sip on their lychee-tini, ginger-rita or KT’s mai tai. The restaurant is open Friday to Monday from 5 p.m to midnight. Perfect for the late-night snackers!

Bits and Bites:

Dopo Il Ponte in Bridgehampton has a two-course prix fixe for $39! Available Monday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m. until close.

Hampton Eats is offering freshly baked desserts such as pies and tarts for Thanksgiving, available to pre-order now!

The restaurant at Baron’s Cove has happy hour weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Springs Tavern and Grill has a special menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. for brunch!

Bonfire Coffeehouse, Round Swamp, Amber Waves, The Golden Pear Café, Harbor Market and Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More are all offering to-go Thanksgiving catering!

Food Quote:

“It’s not too much food. This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour.” –Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls