Recipe: Learn to Make Rowdy Hall's Sweet & Savory Candied Bacon

Halloween may be over, but it’s never a bad time to treat yourself to some candied bacon. Try out this recipe from Rowdy Hall in East Hampton.

Ingredients:

1 lb Thick-cut, high quality bacon–1/2 cup brown sugar–1/4 cup beer

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400° F. Combine brown sugar and beer in a small bowl.

2. Line a cookie sheet with parchment with a wire cooling rack on top. Place the pieces of bacon on top of the rack, overlapping if necessary, and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Remove from oven and brush one side of the bacon with the beer syrup. Flip, and coat the other side with the syrup and cook for another 10 minutes.

4. Remove from oven again, and repeat process a few more times or until bacon is crispy and browned, and you’ve used all the glaze.

5. Cool on wire rack before serving.

For more Rowdy Hall recipes, visit the restaurant at 10 Main Street, East Hampton, or visit their website at rowdyhall.com.