Holiday Celebrations, Gifts and More Eats & Sips from the East End 'Food Seen'

Enjoy dining out in the Hamptons for Christmas this year

The countdown to the holidays and time of gift giving has begun! With Christmas less than two weeks away, we’re sure you’re all in a festive frenzy trying to get everything together. Here are this week’s holiday happenings, special dinners and gift inspiration for foodies in your life.

Who doesn’t love free food? Hampton Eats, a food court style business that carries the most popular food brands in the Hamptons, has launched 12 Days of Giveaways! In honor of the holiday season, customers may enter to win 12 prizes by visiting the store and completing an entry form. Giveaway prizes will begin to be drawn until December 22. Winners have 30 days to redeem their prize and prizes change daily.

Potential prizes include: 18 inch pizza with one topping of choice, a box of ten cream croissants, a box of ten jelly croissants, a 3 King’s pie containing peach, raspberry, and apple, any sandwich from Villa Italian Specialties of your choosing, choice of a smoothie, and a 7 inch cake of your choosing.

Looks like entering these giveaways is a no brainer.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard is embracing the holidays in full force with multiple events! Every Friday evening starting at 4:30 p.m. for the rest of December, The Wölffer Estate Tasting Room is hosting Candlelight Nights.

Taking place in the festively decorated Tasting Room, there will be live music featuring local musicians and guests can enjoy a refreshed menu with seasonal pairings, beverages and new seasonal cocktails including the Spiced Brandy and Wölffer Mule.

Then, on Saturdays for the rest of December, Wölffer will be hosting its Second Annual Winter Wonderland!

From noon. to 3 p.m. for just $30 per person, attendees will get to experience and partake in a wide array of holiday activities and festivities. Guests can enjoy live music, a festive holiday display, firepits, and delectable drinks and bites, with adults will receive one glass of wine and one cup of hot chocolate for the little ones.

For the kids, there will be ice skating, photos with Santa, the chance to write letters to Santa, arts and crafts, face painting, scavenger hunts and more!

There will also be food and beverage available for purchase, including stands like Hamptons Raclette, and other items like pretzels, sausages, cider, mulled wine and other festive cocktails.

If you’re an art-loving foodie fanatic, then this was made for you. Immerse yourself in a night of food, art, and wine at Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante. On Friday, December 22 from 6–9 p.m., Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante will be presenting the Aficionado Tasting Series: A Collector’s Experience.

Hosted by Master Chef Marco Barrila and Queen of Art Marilyn Goldberg of Marilyn’s Museum Masters, the Aficionado Tasting Series will consist of a multi-course dinner and art exhibition featuring some of the most renowned artists of all time, including Picasso, Dali, Warhol, Erte, Tamara de Lempicka, Peter Max, John Lennon, celebrity icons by Sid Maurer and others.

The multi-course dinner, created by master chef Marco Barrila, is inspired by the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death. The menu will feature a fusion of Picasso’s favorite dishes with influences from Italy, France and Spain. Highlighted dishes include cava foam with caviar, catalana sausage and beans, fish stew, fresh pasta cannelloni carne d’olla, paella del toro and more.

General admission costs $75 and artist VIP admission costs $175 for this unique dining experience.

Did You Know?

La Fondita is taking a quick winter break! Grab some takeout with the family before they close and stock up on their freezer items to enjoy at a later date. P.S.: La Fondita sells their salsas by the bottle! Make sure to purchase some, for yourself or as a gift.

Bits and Bites:

Amber Waves Farm is hosting a Kids Holiday Cookie Decorating event on Saturday, December 16 from 9:30–11 a.m. Available for all ages, this fun and tasty activity costs $15 per kit.

Cowfish in Hampton Bays is hosting a Santa Brunch on Saturday, December 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a full brunch buffet while mingling with Santa Claus. Tickets for adults are $40 and $20 for kids.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Nick & Toni’s! On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $125 per person.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar is offering Holiday takeout! Offering celebration feasts, cheese and charcuterie platters, canapés, raw bar items, and other a la carte dishes, visit their website to learn more.

Claudio’s Tavern & Grill is offering a special prix fixe menu to celebrate Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. The price can vary between $24 or $26 depending on the entrée.

Food Quote:

“It’s the holiday season. Let the overeating begin!” -Melanie White