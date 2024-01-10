NYC Memory Motel Pop-Up Will Remain Open Through Winter

Keith Richards’ duaghter Alexandra Richards DJing at the Memory Motel NYC pop-up (Brandsway Creative)

The East Village pop-up version of Montauk’s Memory Motel bar and dive nightclub in Manhattan announced Wednesday that it would be staying open at 106 3rd Avenue for the remainder of the winter season.

Opened this past fall, Montauk’s iconic Memory Motel joined forces with NYC and East Hampton party destination Common Ground for a planned 69-day East Village pop-up bar from October 27 through December 31, but that end date has now changed.

Due to what the collaborative team behind Memory Motel and Common Ground describe as an “overwhelming success,” the pop-up is staying open through St. Patrick’s Day, which, consequently, is a great time to go to Montauk and visit the real Memory Motel!

With the extension, the team is adding in a Saturday afternoon bottomless brunch party to the mix, starting in early February. Each brunch event will be hosted by some of NYC’s most memorable creators and notable people.

They recently had Rolling Stones guitarist (and former denizen of the original Memory Motel) Keith Richards’ daughter Alexandra Richards DJ during a “Sunday’s Half Your Weekend” party to pay homage to the song “Memory Motel” by the Rolling Stones, which was inspired by their time at the Motel on The End.

Live music and a hot sauce club are also set to launch within the next few weeks, as well as Trivia every Thursday and possibly a wing eating contest, the Memory Motel and Common Ground team said.

Anyone familiar with the Memory Motel here in the Hamptons will immediately recognize the iconic facade when visiting the NYC pop-up, which has been designed to look just like the vaunted Montauk dive bar, with a mural painting of the sign, doors and windows.

The inside also gets its inspiration from out east, including familiar DJs and staff, along with signature drinks served in plastic cups without fruit.

The space is also available for private parties.

The Memory Motel pop-up is located 103 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. You can follow @memorymotelnyc on Instagram for more information