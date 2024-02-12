Podcast: Dan Talks with Zach Erdem, 75 Main Owner, 'Serving the Hamptons' Season 2 Star

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 171: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Zach Erdem, nationally renowned entrepreneur and Serving the Hamptons reality TV celebrity. In 2002, Erdem came to America from Turkey with barely any money to his name and no idea what his future would hold. He is now the owner of major East End restaurants and entertainment venues such as 75 Main, Blu Mar, Harpoon House and ZEY Hotel.

Serving the Hamptons Season 2 recently premiered on Max, where it’s streaming now.

