Don Lemon & Tim Malone Will Tie the Knot Saturday in NYC

Don Lemon and Tim Malone at the TIME 100 Gala, Photo: Patrick McMullan/PMC

According to gossip columnist extraordinaire Cindy Adams, “When life gives you lemons….you either make lemonade or marry one.” Sag Harbor resident Don Lemon is marrying his longtime partner, Hamptons real estate broker for Douglas Elliman Tim Malone, this Saturday, April 6 at the Polo Bar in midtown Manhattan.

After getting engaged in 2019, the former CNN anchor and realtor postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic. Although the New York Post reported it will be an intimate wedding, a source tells SOTH that Lemon’s Hamptons neighbors Tamron Hall and The View co-host Sunny Hostin are expected to attend.

Lemon worked at CNN from 2006 until 2023 when he was reportedly let go over comments about presidential Nikki Haley’s age.

Although his contract was canceled, the TV personality’s new program The Don Lemon Show can still be seen on X, formerly Twitter — though he no longer has an official partnership following his recent Elon Musk interview — and he also has his @TheDonLemonShow YouTube channel where he has more than 68,000 subscribers.