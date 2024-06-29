Beach Club at Duryea's, Grindstone Coffee in East Hampton & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

A Grindstone Coffee latte

Cool off with some exciting foodie happenings taking place on the East End! Making a summer bucket list of all the delicious food you can eat doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Dig in!

FOODIE NEWS

The Beach Club at Duryea’s Orient Point is now open Fridays to Sundays all summer long! Just a few feet away from the restaurant, the Boho-chic beach scene lends itself to daytime lounging by the water’s edge, in the sandbox or their loungers. Enjoy the sounds of world beats with live DJ sets and the taste of Mediterranean-style brochettes from their asado grill. Menu items include a raw bar, starters such as crudités, Mediterranean spreads and Duryea’s lobster sliders as well as their asado brochettes. The best place to soak up some sunshine and sip some rosé this summer!

Art of Eating wants to help you wow your guests at your summer get-togethers! They have announced a special Early Summer Catering To-Go menu that helps you take the hassle out of hosting. Whether you’re feasting with friends on the beach or in the backyard, they have you covered with tasty dishes and bundles. Menu items include but are not limited to Montauk tuna tartare, hand-sliced smoked salmon platter, little turkey meatballs in Mom’s marinara, summer rice paper rolls, paella, lobster bake, sun-kissed salads and splashing soups, as well as dessert options such as the homespun cookie collection, herbal gathering shortbread cookies and more. Orders must be placed by Wednesday for pickup on Saturday or Sunday and can be placed at hamptonsartofeating.com.

Celebrate Kizzy T’s first summer in East Hampton with a brand-new menu that has been unveiled to help you get the party started. Their team invites you to an unforgettable dining experience with a diverse menu of small plates, dim sum, large plates and a dedicated greens section. The lively dining destination is a Modern Izayaka, melding world-Asian flavors with the classic American sports pub. On top of that, the restaurant features a big bar with lots of seating and TVs throughout playing all the current games. A game room features a pool table, dart board, shuffleboard, ring toss, giant Connect Four and a foosball table for those 21 and over. They are open late for those looking to grab a bite to eat after a shift or to have fun with friends. Show them some love and celebrate Kizzy T’s first summer!

Alive on 25 is back this summer for two Friday evenings in downtown Riverhead. The summer street festival offers live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors. Numerous food vendors offer everything from pizza and gyros to fresh-squeezed lemonade and burgers. Plus, Main Street restaurants are open for sit-down dining in air conditioning. The two event dates are July 5 with fireworks going off at 9 p.m. and August 9 with a laser light show at 9 p.m. The festivals take place from 5–9:30 p.m. Visit downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25 for more info.

DID YOU KNOW?

La Fondita in Amagansett is offering new daily specials! Offering outdoor dining and takeout, La Fondita is the perfect spot to grab take out and head to the beach or enjoy alongside the firepit at one of the picnic tables. The specials include a new Ceviche and Coctels menu available from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m., or until they run out, featuring Leche de Tigre de Pescado, Ceviche de Camarones en Salsa Mandarina y Aji Amarillo, and the Coctel de Mariscos. On top of that, daily specials are available seven days a week with items including a Torta Milanese de Pollo on Mondays, Tacos Gobernador on Tuesdays, Tacos Rancheros on Wednesdays, Gordita on Thursdays and weekend specials including Tacos al Pastor and Tacos de Birria de Res and many more you must try! Place your orders in person or online at lafondita.net.

BITS & BITES

Get excited! Grindstone Coffee & Donuts will host the grand opening of their East Hampton location on July 1! Not in the area? They ship their coffee and doughnuts nationwide. Help them celebrate the opening and enjoy one of their delicious doughnuts!

Nosh in Amagansett offers Japanese-inspired dishes such as poke bowls, ramen dishes and boba drink options, as well as overnight oats, parfaits, specialized ice creams and, the first of their kind, nitro milk teas!

Looking for a refreshing drink to sip on and cool off? Hampton Coffee Company has announced their Frozen, Flavorful and Fun summer menu. New frozen drinks are available including the caramel cold brew freeze and a vanilla matcha freeze. If coffee isn’t your thing, two new smoothies are on the menu: peach mango smoothie and an all-natural chocolate peanut butter cup smoothie. Happy sipping!

The Clubhouse Hamptons always has fun and exciting events taking place from bowling to live music to comedy shows and more. Visit clubhousehamptons.com for the full list of events.

FOOD QUOTE

“We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly.” – Anna Thomas, vegetarian cookbook author