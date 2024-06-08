Father's Day Dining Ideas, Puerto Rican Fusion & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Navy Beach

Father’s Day is right around the corner! Do you know what restaurant you’re treating Dad to yet? If not, check out some ideas of happenings below.

FOODIE NEWS

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn wants to help you celebrate Dad this Father’s Day! On Sunday, June 16, join them for a special prix fixe menu going for $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Treat Dad to dishes such as their PEI mussels, corn and crab bisque, pan roasted halibut, stuffed lobster with seafood, surf and turf and more. Don’t skip dessert! Indulge in pineapple upside down cake, seasonal fruit cobbler or a rocky road brownie sundae. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-751-0555.

Toast to Dad on Father’s Day at Navy Beach! On Sunday, June 16, Navy Beach will be celebrating dads by offering a complimentary Modelo or bloody Mary with their meal! The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner beginning at noon. Treat him with a tasty meal with menu items such as charred shishito, yunnan ribs, salmon tartare tostada, Maine mussels and frites, long line swordfish, ratatouille pasta, the Navy burger and more.

El Grupo SN hospitality group has announced its management of the iconic Ruschmeyer’s Hotel in Montauk! The group’s reimagination of the Ruschmeyer’s experience means a launch of two new food & beverage concepts for the season: Placēbö, a Puerto Rican New American fusion restaurant, and Don Jaguar. These, and a refresh of the property’s renowned rustic-chic 19-room hotel, launched for Memorial Day weekend. Placēbö’s impeccable decor will transport guests to the lush landscapes of Puerto Rico, where co-owner Nathan Leong is from.

Leong, alongside co-owner Sameer Qureshi, are bringing a vibrant menu fusing New York City energy with a Latin flair to make it a vibrant dinner destination to match the atmosphere spearheaded by Chef Sandy Dee Hall. Some exciting dishes on the menu are linguine with clams, A5 Wagyu risotto paella, scallop pot pie, whole fried red snapper, and more. A cocktail program follows suit, with Latin-inspired takes on classic cocktails alongside a curated selection of local brews and summer staples.

For a more intimate evening, check out Don Jaguar within Placēbö, an exclusive speakeasy lounge with leopard-accented decor and seductive cocktails and bites to match the vibe for its sophisticated clientele. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website!

DID YOU KNOW?

The legendary East End restaurant Old Stove Pub is celebrating their 55th anniversary this summer season! The iconic Hamptons dining staple has a menu that boasts quite the medley of delectable dishes including, but not limited to, entrées such as their savory prime steaks, rack of lamb, roasted chicken, fresh seafood such as branzino, salmon, scallops, jumbo shrimp and more. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday where guests can enjoy the steakhouse that carries a Mediterranean flair, plus a full bar and specialty cocktail menu. Join them for a delicious meal to celebrate their anniversary!

BITS AND BITES

Treat Dad to some delicious BBQ at TownLine BBQ in Wainscott! What dad doesn’t love a delicious burger or some brisket?

Art of Eating in Bridgehampton is extending their Brunch on Butter Pop Up to every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. featuring their food truck! Visit them at 264 Butter Lane for some delicious brunch items.

Join Cowfish on Saturday, June 15 for a fun-filled day of oysters, live music, art and activities to give Back to the Bays! This fundraising and awareness event will benefit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program. For tickets and more information, visit their website.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is offering Thank You Thursdays with happy hour drinks all night, half price gaming and bowling at $20 per lane per hour. What a steal! Grab some friends for a fun night out.

Nick & Toni’s special two-course prix fixe, including their famous brick oven pizzas, is only available at until June 13! Don’t miss out.

FOOD QUOTE

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” –Virginia Woolf