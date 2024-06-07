Insatiable Eats Catering Chef Marco Barrila Talks Taste of Two Forks

Marco Barrila of Insatiable Eats

Insatiable Eats Catering Chef Marco Barrila is bringing his delicious bites to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

A Chat with Insatiable Eats Catering Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

From exclusive private chef to niche catering company.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My Texas cowgirl wife who loves barbecue.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Grazing boards.

What is your comfort food?

Risotto with mushrooms.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Grilled local striped bass with pinzimonio sauce.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Mini pulled pork sliders, pickles and slaw.

