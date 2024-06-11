Shinnecock Lobster Factory Joins Dan's Taste of Two Forks 2024

The Shinnecock Lobster Factory food truck

Shinnecock Lobster Factory Chef Marco Barrila is serving up his tasty seafood bites at this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet Shinnecock Lobster Factory Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

I’m Sicilian and love seafood.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From sunny summer feelings on Long Island.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Lobster is always trending.

What is your comfort food?

Grilled and stuffed calamari.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Lobster fra diavolo.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

My award-winning Shinnecock lobster and clam chowder, New England style.

Visit shinnecocklobsterfactory.com